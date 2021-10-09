Kylie Jenner wears a completely red outfit, shows off pregnancy | INSTAGRAM

This October has greatly inspired the model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, who welcomed this month in which it is celebrated Halloween posing in different and this time showing a little her belly of pregnancy.

This is the young sister of the Kardashian She is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, the fruit of her love and her reconciliation what happened very recently and from what we can see that it was very successful, they were able to fix things very well.

On this occasion we will take care of addressing one of his last publications on his official Instagram one in which he appears in a full body suit with sneakers, stockings, blouse, his entire body covered in red fabric, something similar to what he used Kim Kardashian on the Met Gala but without covering his face.

In addition, she also wore a coat of the same color so we could appreciate the pregnancy advances and her great beauty in this curious set of clothes that we had never seen.

There is no doubt that fashion is very strange, however, she does very well using it and shows that there is no outfit that does not fit her, in addition to that in this nine-month process it has not appeared as many occasions as we would like, but that every so often shows one of the advances in his silhouette.

It was thus that meeting more than 7,700,000 I like an impressive number even for a famous Like her, who could have many more since she has 274 million followers an extravagant number that shows that she is one of the most famous people in the world.



Kylie Jenner showing off her pregnancy progress in full red outfit.

There are five photographs with which she was in charge of modeling from the inside of her house using some white doors in the background and at the end showing that she was also wearing a beautiful makeup, surely from her own brand Kylie Cosmetics, the best way to promote it is for her to use it herself .

It is also worth mentioning that he recently launched a collaboration with Freddy Krueger so he was doing some creepy photo shoots in which they were used as a reference to the protagonist’s brand and many other elements of the t3rror movies.

In addition, also in the month of September, he managed to launch another brand called Kylie Baby in which he has creams for the care of the baby and that before the arrival of his next child it will work perfectly, in case you did not know, he is waiting for his second love fruit with Travis Scott and is already several months pregnant.