And Kyrie Irving? The Nets have already played 23 games and are leaders of the East (16-7) although their image has not been good, their limitations seem obvious and right now, Beyond the generational talent of Kevin Durant, they do not seem the clear candidate for the ring that they were called to be. Not even James Harden is at his best, not even close. The rotation is somewhat limited, the physique fair … and there is no news from Kyriem of course. That is not all bad: on the one hand his return to the team is not close (bad news), on the other he has stopped monopolizing the headline and generating eccentricity and drama around the franchise (good news).

We were out of Kyrie news until Brandon ‘Scoop’ Robinson wrote about him on Bally Sports. Robinson is a particular character in the NBA network, with successes and errors in his information but close to some stars. One of them Kyrie himself, so credibility is given to an article that talks about a Kyrie who is “in his happiest moment in recent years.” Away from the NBA and the spotlights, with hardly any public appearances and, apparently, focused on other aspects of his life, his close relatives and a work regimen that includes cardio, bodybuilding and meditation sessions. In addition, he has adopted a 100% vegan diet and maintains a fluid relationship with the Nets.

That is the approach of a Robinson who goes to the main topic with the point guard of Australian origin, who last season averaged almost 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists and whose talent they miss a lot a Nets for whom he has only played 72 games since signing in the summer of 2019. That issue is, of course, his willingness or not to get vaccinated and thus break the isolation in which he finds himself. He cannot play the Nets games on his court due to the pandemic laws of New York City, and the franchise preferred to put him aside altogether to bear the instability (sports and media) that would mean having a few days yes and another no to a Kyrie that has not agreed to be vaccinated so far and loses part of his salary proportional to the Brooklyn Nets home games: The point guard (29 years old), has a contract this season for just over 35 million dollars. If he does not play the entire course, he will not collect more than 15 million … not counting playoffs. Every Brooklyn game he loses costs him more than $ 381,000. For the next course he has a player option of 36.6 million and the Nets, before this trance, wanted to negotiate an extension that is not on the table now and that could have been of 187 million for four extra years in the Big Apple.

Is Kyrie getting vaccinated? The article doesn’t make it clear but it doesn’t leave much good news for Nets fans. Kyrie, according to Robinson, he is quiet because he does not want to be a weapon of the anti-vaccines and he himself does not consider himself an enemy of vaccination. She believes in individual freedom of choice and fears the long-term effects of COVID vaccines. In addition, according to the article, the trances he has already experienced in his career (injuries, operations …) have made him a particularly apprehensive guy. Counting his time at Duke, he has missed 261 out of a possible 950 games. Tired of everything being “scrutinized and magnified” around his figure, he remains on the sidelines but does not change his position for now. Two tracks appear, for now unlikely in the short and medium term. On the one hand, that New York relaxes its regulations and Kyrie can return to team discipline without being vaccinated. This does not seem feasible right now, with winter already upon us, the rising curves and new variants of the virus shaking up the health situation. For another, your vegan status makes you look forward to the full development and approval and validation of exclusively plant-based vaccines, which are already being tested.

Neither option seems, of course, close. And Kyrie waits, stays on the sidelines and, at least, has preferred to keep quiet and stop being a loudspeaker of the anti-vaccines and of a sector of society that he himself has faced head-on on other issuessuch as racial equality and police brutality against minorities in America. Kyrie is quiet, waiting for events, deep in business … and without any signs of playing in the NBA and Brooklyn Nets again. At least for now.

