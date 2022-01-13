The Nets see the light … with contradictions. The beating of the Bulls has been superlative and Kyrie Irving has returned to play after Joseph Tsai, owner of the franchise, assured that his goal was to win only a few months after joining the wave of vaccination and saying that whoever did not have the complete guideline, did not play. These are just some of the ups and downs that have occurred in the midst of this global pandemic. For now an unvaccinated Irving has had his way and is playing away gamesSince in New York and Los Angeles you cannot participate in sporting events without having been vaccinated. But in recent days the possibility has been opened that this could also happen in Brooklyn, if the Nets pay for this to happen.

There are also classes for those who do not get vaccinated and it seems that this is how the NBA is going to move. Kyie, the story of the year, has gone from ostracism to prominence and once again proves that he is a historically good player on a basketball court. If you play in Brooklyn once, the authorities will give a warning. In subsequent matches, the fine will increase from million to million. And the Nets will have to consider if this compensates them to try to win the ring or, on the contrary, they are only left with the player on the road and thus dispute the playoffs for the title.

The thing does not end there: within the franchise that possibility is being considered. Or, at least, it has reached the ears of the players, since James Harden has assured after the crash against the Bulls that if there is such an option, he should go for it. To be sure, Harden does not say this for nothing, and just the fact that he mentions it makes us think that the option is more than contemplated by Tsai and the string of executives who run the entity. Harden, by the way, has been seen smiling on the bench with Durant … and with Irving. The three have shared laughter and merriment when the game against the Bulls was already sentenced.

James Harden in his postgame interview with ESPN: “The faster and quicker we can get (Kyrie Irving) to be able to play home games, the better we will look as a unit.” Don’t think Harden would bring up that possibility unless it was truly on the table in the short term. pic.twitter.com/b4eg8lhQb8 – Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 13, 2022

The Nets are 26-14, second in the Eastern Conference to the Bulls, and while they have won many games based on individual talent, their dimension changes with Kyrie within the rotation and team dynamics. The home court advantage would make more sense and could be key to defeating certain ties. And if the trio makes it to April healthy, there are going to be very few teams that are capable of winning four games out of seven against the Nets. Few or none. For now, Steve Nash’s team is smiling after an extraordinary victory and also having Kyrie available full time. Good news for them. And bad, of course, for the rest.