11/09/2021 at 17:44 CET

Roger Pros

In approximately two months there will be a date marked on all the agendas of NBA fans, the voting for him All-star Game, the game in which only the best players in the league participate each year. In addition, this year’s -which will be held in Cleveland- could have an additional incentive for fans when voting, since It could mean the return of Kyrie Irving to the court.

In the event that finally, both coaches and fans decided to give the opportunity to Kyrie to participate in the All-Star Game, this would leave open the possibility of the Nets point guard making his first and only appearance of the season. On the other hand, it results unlikely, although both NBA and Nets sources have confirmed that as Irving is still on the list of the team can be voted, even though I haven’t played for a minute this season.

The reason why Kyrie has not played a single game with his team yet this season is because refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it was mandatory on his team, the Brooklyn Nets. Faced with this situation, the New York team decided to remove him from the squad, something that the base himself valued on his Instagram with the following words: “No one is going to hijack my words or take away the power to speak these things. Do not think that I am withdrawing for not complying with the mandate to vaccinate. “The orders of the city of New York on the other hand, too they prevent him from playing at the Barclays Center (the pavilion of the Brooklyn Nets) and by its side, Irving doesn’t seem willing to change his mindSo the Nets’ No. 11 seems to have a tough time playing this season.

And this is precisely where the All-Star Game comes in, since through the new league process, fans have 50% of the All-Star votes (while the other half is divided equally between media and players), so in the event that a large number of fans voted for the Australian player, Irving could play his first, and presumably last, game of the season. It will be necessary to see, however, if Irving continues to maintain a large fan base to achieve a feat, which a priori, seems almost impossible.