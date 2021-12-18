The news broke on Friday night in Europe and caused a profound impact on all NBA fans. And it is that few expected that Kyrie irving play again and, furthermore, do so while maintaining his anti-vaccination posture. Brooklyn nets has given up on the pulse that the star of the league decided to throw at the organization of the same and, in the absence of troops, precisely because of the presence of many players in security protocols due to the coronavirus, he has decided to recover his cause for the cause player. It will only play the games that the Nets play away from home, due to the impossibility of competing at home due to the policy established in New York, clearly restrictive with the unvaccinated, but how can this decision influence the future of the team?

Irving will improve playmaking, but can look for personal flair

The wayward base will arrive with wounded pride and could seek to take justice on his own with individualistic performances. Steve Nash will have to find a way to control the ego of a player who can see himself as a Messiah who comes to save his battered team, punished by casualties, and who turn to him defying science and the NBA, and giving him the keys to the future of the franchise. It will be difficult to avoid that Kyrie takes on many pitches, and he will do so after months off the court, so he will lack competitive rhythm. The aim of the coaching staff will be to improve the circulation of the ball, since without and without Harden, together with the loss of Joe Harris, the percentages of triples are terrible.

Possibility of giving breaks, but danger as far as contagions are concerned

In a context of massive infections in the league, involving an unvaccinated player in the day-to-day running of a franchise, with a potential risk of transmission of the virus much greater than those vaccinated, can be a very serious problem for the health of the players. staff members and, in the event of an outbreak, infecting many more staff members than expected. The Nets who are fearful that Durant’s overload of minutes and efforts will end up leading to injury does not seem to have thought about that, so that KD could rest in away games, giving prominence to Irving.

Tactical disorder and lack of continuity from Irving’s appearances and disappearances

Very rarely has a situation like this occurred, in which the presence of a player is limited to away games. That will make Kyrie’s prominence limited and cause a very different rotation depending on whether it is played at home or away. One of the most affected may be Patty Mills, who will have to assume different roles depending on the presence or not of Irving. The need to test negative in five PCR tests will mean that Kyrie can only reappear in two games before January 15. However, their prominence would be notable in the second half of the month, when they play 11 of their 14 away games.