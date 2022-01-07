01/06/2022 at 18:13 CET

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has missed his team’s first 32 games of the season by refusing to be vaccinated against covid19, finally made his debut away from his track, on the team’s visit to the Indiana Pacers.

Irving was fit despite match inactivity, contributing to the Nets’ win over Indiana, by 121-129 with a great contribution from the point guard.

The Nets player had 32 minutes of action, contributed 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals, in a full point guard game, demonstrating the potential these Nets treasure if Kevin Durant and James Harden get together.

Grateful

After the game, he assured that there was noticed a bit the nerves at the beginning, although he was happy to be able to be back on the court, three months after the start of the campaign. “I am very grateful to everyone for being able to be here tonight,” Irving told the media. “Being able to play and do what I like the most is very rewarding & rdquor ;, he commented.

Irving is one of the small group of NBA players who has decided not to get vaccinated against covid19 what does not allow him to play in games on his court in New York where it is mandatory to have received the vaccine.

The Nets also announced that they were not going to allow him to play only part-time, on team trips, but with the casualties produced by the virus, they finally decided to include it in the ‘roster’.

“I don’t live in an ideal situation”

After the game, he was asked if his feelings so good would lead him to get vaccinated and change his situation. “Mine is certainly not an ideal situation, although I always pray that a solution is found. and that the end of this pandemic and everything that surrounds vaccination comes & rdquor ;, commented the star.

22 points for Kyrie Irving in his season debut, helping lead the @BrooklynNets comeback! pic.twitter.com/z0XsJvsr5v – NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

One of the happiest for his return was his teammate Kevin Durant, whoHe contributed 39 points for his team and defined Irving’s performance as “incredible”. Durant assured that “we have missed him in the locker room, his energy has been contagious & rdquor ;.

The Nets’ next game will be next Monday in Portland, a game that was scheduled for December 23, but had to be suspended due to covid19 cases in the Nets. It seems certain that Irving will have another opportunity to play.