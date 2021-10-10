The NBA attends with amazement the firm and irrational stance of Kyrie irving, one of its great stars, capable of endangering his continuity in basketball and spreading messages of skepticism and anti-vaccines throughout the league. Something like this cannot be allowed by the best league in the world, which has seen in the legislation of some States a severe ally in its efforts to encourage all players to end up getting vaccinated and the competition to develop normally, as revealed NBA rumors.

But Irving does not give his arm to twist and seems ready for anything. Brooklyn nets He tries to maintain a difficult balance between supporting his player and not putting himself in a position contrary to the NBA and the laws, which could lower his public consideration and even carry sanctions. ESPN has already reported that he will be able to train, but will continue to lose money for each game he does not play, currently being deprived of being able to compete in the games that his team plays at home. At this point, it is convenient to review what possible solutions could unblock this complex and unprecedented situation, which has the entire competition on edge.

1. That Kyrie Irving ends up giving in his position and gets vaccinated

It would be the best for all parties and would be a resounding success for Adam Silver’s direction. If Irving gives in, it will be much easier to vaccinate the rest of the players who maintain a rebellious position on this issue.

2. That state legislation changes and / or Irving receives the support of the players’ union, lifting the ban on him from playing.

This would suppose a legal mess of gigantic dimensions and consequences difficult to intuit, but surely they would go beyond the sport. Basketball would be in the background and a judicial and political sphere would be entered that could last a long time, with the big Nets being harmed.

3. Let the Brooklyn Nets tire of the situation and contemplate the option of transferring the player

If the issue is still not unblocked, the team could see it as a danger in terms of emotional stability and competitive consistency of the roster. The Nets are called to the ring and they know they can’t afford this much longer, so they keep the ace up their sleeve of the Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in Irving. There, Kyrie could play at home despite not being vaccinated.

4. That Kyrie Irving limit himself to training and competing at home while waiting for his situation to be unblocked.

It would be a tremendous ordeal for the player to stay firm in his position and give up huge amounts of money, corresponding to those he would lose by not playing every game at home. In addition, the competitiveness of the Brooklyn Nets would be diminished, but they would have a difficult time signing a player by keeping Irving on the payroll.

5. Kyrie Irving’s premature retirement from professional basketball

The wayward character he has been showing off since landing in the league paves the way for him to make surprising decisions, and he has already acknowledged that he does not rule out at all withdrawing from basketball if he were traded or cut by the Brooklyn Nets due to this situation. . He is 29 years old and has a lot to offer yet, so it would be a very sensitive loss for the NBA.