The mess with Kyrie Irving does not stop for a second. If this same Friday the return of the base to the discipline of Brooklyn Nets was known to play the games away from home, despite not being vaccinated (and not doing it in the near or distant future); This Saturday it has been reported that his return to the courts will take a little longer: the player has entered the NBA’s safety and health protocols after testing positive for coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Matt Brooks.

Despite all this, Irving’s scenario continues more or less the same … even if it takes a little longer in time: He will rejoin the team when he tests negative for five tests in five days in a row.

Changes since October

The point guard chose not to get vaccinated, he flaunted it and was removed from the discipline of Brooklyn Nets. The pandemic regulations in New York prevented him from playing home games for a team that chose not to have him at home either to avoid media circus and sports instability.

So, in October, the general manager, Sean Marks, appealed to sports commitment: “We want a group fully committed, not those who are only part-time.” Owner Joe Tsai, billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, boasted of civic responsibility: “Let’s not underestimate the social side of our decisionn. We believe that the vaccine is safe and effective. It is not something that revolves around oneself, it is a question of protecting others ”.

This caused a trickle in a salary: He only charged for away games and loses more than $ 381,000 every time the Nets play in Brooklyn. His salary for this season exceeds 35 million.

The sporting situation of the Nets, an unstable Eastern leader due to the poor performance of James Harden and the overuse of Kevin Durant (37 minutes per game), have caused the turn of those words spoken in October. Where do I say Diego … “We are trying to be practical. And I’ve always said that I don’t want this to be a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship”Tsai says now.

Problems for the NBA

With Kevin Durant and he, there are already nine players in the franchise set apart by COVID. And the umpteenth in an NBA that is on the razor’s edge, with the great day of the year, Christmas, just around the corner.

The Nets are the last straw in a glass that is already filled to the brim after the Chicago Bulls’ two-game suspension, against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, with the Illinois team having a dozen players under health protocols: Alize Johnson, Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have also been affected by an outbreak.

The Angelenos saw fall in a minimum period of Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, and Talen Horton-Tucker, while the current champions have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis sections. In Spanish key, Juancho Hernangómez (Boston Celtics) It is also within the protocols as is one of the great references of Rick Rubio’s Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley.