The return of Kyrie Irving to the NBA already has a date. According to Shams Charania (.), Brooklyn Nets intends to make his base debut this season at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday (1:30 AM) in Indiana against the Pacers. Irving has missed the first 35 games of the course due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision that only allowed him to play the games away from the Barclays Center due to New York’s health policies. He was also not authorized to play in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

This scenario led the Nets organization to separate the player from the team dynamics: if he can only play the games as a visitor, they were not interested in not altering the dressing room and making his entry and exit from the team news day in and day out as well. . “We want a fully committed group, not those who are only part-time”Said Sean Marks, general manager of the franchise. Owner Joe Tsai, billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, also boasted of civic responsibility: “Let’s not underestimate the social side of our decision. We believe that the vaccine is safe and effective. It is not something that revolves around oneself, it is a question of protecting others ”.

The inability to play led the point guard to a constant loss of money. I only charged for home games, leading to a loss of more than $ 381,000 each time the Nets played in Brooklyn. His salary for this season exceeds 35 million. His relationship with the team ends this summer unless he executes his player option for $ 36.5 million.

Change of posture

Marks and Tsai’s words were blown away by the difficult situation in Brooklyn. Not because of results (they are second in the East with a balance of 23-11), but because of the image of a team that depended at dangerous levels on Kevin Durant in the face of the poor performance of James Harden. The forward averages 37.1 minutes per night, his highest since the 2013-14 season when he was on the court 38.5 minutes at the age of 25.. He is now 33 and has an Achilles tendon injury on his back. “We are trying to be practical. And I’ve always said that I don’t want this to be a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship”, Tsai defends herself against the change of position with respect to Irving.

Positive for COVID

Irving’s return was expected and has been expected. Once his return to the field was announced, the point guard had to comply with sanitary protocols, which required him to test negative two days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player. When the process began, in mid-December, one of his tests came back positive and had to postpone a return which is a done deal.