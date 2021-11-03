With the fifth season of La Casa de Papel – 100%, the successful series of Netflix will come to an end, and after an exciting first batch of episodes, now we can see the trailer for the second part. The first half premiered on the streaming platform on September 3, and the second will premiere exactly three months later, on December 3. Since its launch on Netflix, this show created by Álex Pina has had an excellent reception from critics and the public, which made it one of the biggest hits in recent times.

Since season four was released, some critics noted that La Casa de Papel – 70% had lost the punch of its early seasons as, while it continued to feature more than it previously hooked viewers, certain episodes felt like padding to stretch out a story that was beginning to feel stagnant. The first part of the fifth season had a mixed reception, but it maintains its positive rating, will the second part be better received?

La Casa de Papel – 100% premiered in 2017, and its first season told us the story of a man who calls himself The Professor, who recruits eight people to carry out the biggest robbery in the history of Spain: print and steal 2,400 million euros in the National Currency and Stamp Factory. The plot and the characters managed to captivate millions around the world, and having reached the fifth season for a Netflix series, shows us the great success it had.

The Money Heist, known in English as Money heist, enjoys immense popularity not only in Spain and Spanish-speaking countries, but throughout the world. In December of last year Netflix announced that they would make a remake of the show in South Korea. In a statement shared by Variety, Álex Pina commented:

Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to cross cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is so attractive to Korean creators to make an adaptation. The fact that the action takes place on the Korean peninsula also strikes me as a milestone that I love.

There is no doubt that Netflix has managed to establish itself as a television production company of great importance. As far as films are concerned, they usually have a catalog that is not very well appreciated by critics, but their series have been recognized for a long time. They started taking risks and succeeded with House of Cards – 71%, BoJack Horseman – 94% and Orange Is the New Black – 87%, among others. His most recent success is The Squid Game, a Korean production that cost much cheaper than most series in the United States, and which has enjoyed immense popularity since its premiere. Currently it is still in the top of the most popular.

Although in 2021 Netflix has formidable competition with Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and HBO Max, the platform remains the one with the most subscribers. This scenario could change in the future, but right now the company has new seasons of its most successful series to continue captivating audiences, such as Bridgerton – 92%, The Witcher and Stranger THings, among others.

