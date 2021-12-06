Netflix set up its great day dedicated to ‘La casa de papel’ on Tuesday at the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid. During the morning, at a press conference with the team and the entire cast present, Álex Pina said that they were “mulling over” the possibility of creating another product within the universe of the series.. Well it seems that just after the meeting with the press, coincidentally, the laps stopped happening.

Because the streaming platform took advantage of the event with more than 5,000 fans at the Vistalegre Palace itself to announce that, indeed, Pedro Alonso will star in a spin-off of ‘La casa de papel’ that will tell the story of the origin of Berlín.

It was one of the most likely options considering that the character played by Alonso is one of the most celebrated in the series. So celebrated is he, despite being a misogynist, rapist and morally reprehensible man in general, that after his death at the end of the first season he has always been present in flashbacks. In fact, his parallel plots told in the past, isolated from the rest of the characters, were one of the great clues in order to develop a spin-off focused on him.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Today I was talking to [el director] Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that we are entering the unknown, open to everything that happens and without expectations, “Alonso said at the fan event (via Variety).” I know that these people will give the series all the possible twists and turns. This responsibility can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk it all again. “

The Berlin-centric series is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

This heist comes to an end … but the story continues … Berlin 2023, only on Netflix. This heist might come to an end … But the story continues … Berlin 2023, only on Netflix. # LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lANhx8Ayv4 ? The House of Paper (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

From squid to robbery

The other big news that occurred that same night was the first signing of the Korean remake of ‘La casa de papel’ that the streaming platform is developing: Park Hae-soo, star of ‘The Squid Game’, will be the Berlin of the Asian version.

Álex Pina will executive produce the series, the script of which will be written by Ryu Yong-jae (‘Train to Busan 2: Peninsula’). Directing will be Kim Hong-sun, known for series of the fantasy thriller genre such as ‘The Guest’, ‘Voice’ and ‘Black’.

Before all this, ‘La casa de papel’ premieres Volume 2 of Part 5, that is, the last five episodes, this Friday, December 3.