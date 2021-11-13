Ridley Scott, who has already scored a goal with the acclaimed ‘The Last Duel’, is about to release the second film he signs this year, a biopic with an all-star cast headed by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver or Jared Leto. ‘La Casa Gucci’ promised in its advances to a more than powerful protagonist, and around this role there seems to be no doubt: Gaga is very high.

Now, when it comes to his co-stars and the approach to the story in general, there is no longer so much consensus between quite polarized first reactions. The thing goes from level compliments “it has a ‘The Godfather’ vibe” or “the attention to detail is impeccable” to “it’s a bloated mess” with a cast that “acts like each one is in a different movie”.

Of course, there are revealing tweets that start by positively evaluating the essence of the film, to end up confessing that it loses steam. In this sense negative reviews underline the duration of this proposal of two and a half hours, which becomes long no matter how much it is “a masterclass of interpretation”. While Gaga, Driver, Leto and company (actors like Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons or Salma Hayek), receive more or less applause, the word “disaster” tends to be a common denominator to describe the general set.

An amazing Gaga

Scott’s address may more or less like it but Gaga, absolute star of ‘La Casa Gucci’, like it quite widely. Here are the impressions released by those attending the film’s premiere in London, an event after which we can get an idea of ​​what awaits us on November 26 in cinemas.

GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w / family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it’s definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable pic.twitter.com/BphR07VLP5 ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 9, 2021

“GUCCI! ‘La Casa Gucci’ has a ‘The Godfather’ vibe, [con una historia] rich in family betrayal, transformative performances, many stabs in the back and [un tono] it’s definitely more serious than cheesy. Lady gaga is amazing, just like Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable. “

House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one. Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the film’s MVP. #HouseofGucci pic.twitter.com/Y5NvVkNvqI ? Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 9, 2021

“‘La Casa Gucci’ is a bloated mess that feels like two different movies in one. Each member of the cast acts as if they are in a different film, except Al Pacino, the only one who seems to have understood the task. “

House of Gucci = juicy caviar camp, an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera where Bald Jared Leto pisses on a Gucci scarf. It ultimately eases on its gas to a fault, but Lady Gaga’s earnest, ferocious performance completes her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actréss ? Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 9, 2021

“‘La Casa Gucci’ = juicy camp caviar. An absurdly funny Italian soap opera in which a bald Jared Leto pees on a Gucci scarf. Towards the end it loses its bellowsBut Lady Gaga’s fierce and dramatic performance completes her evolution from movie star to powerful drama actress. “

#HouseofGucci is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction. Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another. Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messiness ? Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 9, 2021

“‘La Casa Gucci’ is an exaggerated work with no discernible direction. Too many narrative approaches stacked on top of each other. Flamboyant and talented names giving it fire like luxury porn can be fun, but not enough to save this movie from its own mess“.

Lacking in energy, style & camp, HOUSE OF GUCCI plods through deadly serious drama for 2.5 hours with an uneven tone. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & Al Pacino deliver but a cartoonish Jared Leto feels like he’s in a different film. A disappointingly mediocre effort from Ridley Scott. pic.twitter.com/UIQod5wbYm ? Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 9, 2021

“Lacking in energy, style and camp, ‘La Casa Gucci’ poses a deadly serious drama for 2.5 hours with an uneven tone. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino comply, but a cartoonish Jared Leto looks like he’s in a different movie. Disappointingly mediocre effort by Ridley Scott. “

. @ HouseOfGucciMov is absolutely divine. It is murderously delicious. The cast delivers the best performances of the year. Luxuriate with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga whose chemistry and performances are phenomenal. The film is a masterclass in acting. pic.twitter.com/PGmiZ1q05J ? Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 9, 2021

“‘The Gucci House’ is absolutely divine and insanely delicious. The cast delivers the best performances of the year. Delight in Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, whose chemistry and performances are phenomenal. The film is a master class in acting“.