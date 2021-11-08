11/08/2021 at 23:31 CET

Rosalía has revealed this Monday in networks that the first advance of her third studio album will be titled ‘Fame‘and that consists of a duet with the American musician The Weeknd which can be heard in full from this Thursday, November 11.

From the song, which is built on a foundation of bachata, has offered in the last hours just over 30 seconds of his video clip, in which the Catalan artist can be seen descending the stairs of a kind of cabaret dressed in a sensual pearl-colored fringed suit.

Among the audience, The Weeknd carefully observes her performance and gives Rosalía the vocal reply singing in Spanish: “Fame is a bad lover, she will not really love you“.

11NOV LA FAMA ft @theweeknd ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/GRl4hlKBER – ROSAL Í A (@rosalia) November 8, 2021

It is not the first time that both artists collaborate together, since in 2020 a new mix of the great success was launched ‘Blinding Lights‘of the American that included the appearance of the Spanish.

Also, this announcement of ‘La fame’ comes just a few days after the author of ‘The bad want‘(2018) revealed in another announcement on networks, under the sole title of “Motomami” and a more experimental sound, that his third album will be released sometime in 2022.

He did so precisely on the third anniversary of the release of that album, that catapulted her to the international scene, being one of the most valued of 2018 by world critics, which has made her next work one of the most anticipated.

Awarded with a Grammy and 5 Latin Grammy, In this time he has not stopped releasing songs or collaborating with other colleagues such as J Balvin (‘With height’), Ozuna (‘I x you, you x me’), Travis Scott (‘TKN’), Billie Eilish (‘ You’re going to forget it ‘), Oneohtrix Point Never (‘ Nothing’s Special ‘), Bad Bunny (‘ Last night’s night ‘) or the most recent with Tokischa (‘ Linda ‘).