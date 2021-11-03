11/03/2021 at 12:23 CET

Great news for mountain lovers. The event Fénix Bike & Trail, which held its first edition last January, has already started its preparations so that in 2022 it will be one of the tests that opens the year for both mountain biking and mountain races.

The race promoted by the Sports Institute of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria kicked off with your enrollment period. As in its inaugural edition, the race will be held in two days and with two stages of great beauty, giving participants the opportunity to combine both disciplines or to choose only one of them.

The event will repeat the format that was so popular last January. Thus, the participants of the combined modality will have the opportunity to enter an exclusive classification, adding the times they perform in the two races. The distances, dates and classifications are distributed as follows:

Fénix Bike: 30 kilometers, Santa Lucía de Tirajana (Saturday, January 29)

Fénix Trail Long: 25 kilometers, Tejeda (Sunday, January 30)

Fénix Trail Corta: 12 kilometers, Tejeda (Sunday, January 30)

Combined: Fénix Bike + Fénix Trail Long

Therefore, the event is divided into two days of maximum emotion. In the first, the participants of the Fénix Bike will be put to the test in a beautiful tour of the surroundings of The Sorrueda, in the municipality of Santa Lucia de Tirajana. The 30 kilometers and almost 1,000 meters of accumulated positive unevenness will include technical sections and sectors where you can enjoy landscapes that in the Gran Canaria winter promise to be exceptional.

For its part, Phoenix Trail It will be held on Sunday with the nerve center located in El Garañón Lodge, in the summit town of Tejeda. Here, runners will be able to choose between the Long distance, of 25 kilometers, or the Short one of 12. Both they pass through some of the most emblematic trails of Gran Canaria, with the promotion to Roque Nublo and the descent to the towns of Tejeda as the crown jewel of the race.

In addition, as a great novelty, the Fénix Trail will be included in the program of the Training Camp de la Transgrancanaria HG, which is a major attraction for those runners who land on the island from outside of Gran Canaria to recognize the route of the test that will be held in the month of March. This training camp will be completed with the Fénix Trail race on Sunday after another two days of training and coexistence in El Garañón.

The Fénix Bike & Trail, to be held between January 29-30, 2022, is an event promoted by the Sports Institute of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organized by Edge Events.