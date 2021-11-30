11/30/2021 at 18:49 CET

The romance between Jonathan Dos Santos and LA Galaxy comes to an end. After five seasons in the Los Angeles team, the American franchise fires his “franchise player” since 2017. Once the season in MLS is over, the 31-year-old’s contract expires on December 31, and the Los Angeles entity does not plan to renew it.

The team where Chicharito also plays finished eighth in the Western Conference, one spot below the seventh that qualifies for the playoffs. For this reason, coach Greg Vanney wants to raise the level of the squad for next season, starting with the replacement of the franchise player position. This contract, more economically substantial, is intended for players called to lead their teams. The youngest of the Dos Santos brothers occupied the square since 2017, and the Los Angeles Galaxy will be able to sign a level footballer as a replacement.

However, despite the change of course, in the Los Angeles entity they do not forget the legacy left by the Mexican, who exceeded 100 games wearing his shirt. Although he did not stand out in the offensive section, with 9 goals and 12 assists in 103 commitments, Dos Santos shone defensively, with more than 1,500 wins and 686 interceptions.. The LA Galaxy account duly honored Monterrey with a video of his best moments as a Los Angeles player. In addition, the president of the fanchise, Chris Klein, highlighted in a farewell statement the “Jonathan’s leadership on and off the field during his five seasons with the Galaxy.”

#ThankYouJona ✨ The greatest memories of @ jona2santos. pic.twitter.com/EIKMoPLY5K – LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 29, 2021

The 31-year-old midfielder’s next destination seems tied to his native Mexico. Specifically, the Club América has long yearned for the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers. Precisely, this was the last club of Giovanni, the older brother, and with whom he had already shared a dressing room in Los Angeles, FC Barcelona, ​​and Villarreal. Few clubs in Mexico will be willing to take on Jonathan’s high profile, encrypted in two million dollars annually.