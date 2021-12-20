Residents of the Australian state of New South Wales have been warned about a large plague of snakes and spiders, caused by the La Niña weather phenomenon.

This phenomenon will create favorable conditions for the population of snakes and spiders to increase., which could lead to more cases of bites and medical emergencies, according to local health services.

“New South Wales residents are cautioned to be on the lookout for snakes and spiders as there has been an increase in bites across the state,” it was said in an official gazette.

“Australia has some of the most poisonous snakes and spiders in the world. Timing is critical when it comes to poisonous bites, and they should be treated as a medical emergency, ”said First Aid Chief Sarah Lance. cited by various Australian media outlets.

New South Wales residents are the ones with more likely to be bitten by snakes and spiders in Australia, according to official statistics.

On Thursday, the minister of Health of the neighboring state of Queensland was interrupted during a press conference by a hunting spider that was slipping on her foot. Hunting spiders are harmless, but they can grow up to 12 centimeters.

In early December, health authorities had already reported an increase in snakebites, but said there was enough antidote to treat them.

What is La Niña?

In November, meteorologists declared a La Niña event in the Pacific for the second year in a row. La Niña refers to an unusually high atmospheric pressure difference between South America and Indonesia, causing warmer surface water to move toward Southeast Asia and cooler water to flow higher from the depths.

This leads to greater atmospheric circulation with cooler air, which affects precipitation. La Niña is the counterpart of El Niño, which has the opposite effect.

The cooling effect of La Niña means that instead of being the hottest year on record, 2021 will be one of the 10 hottest years.

