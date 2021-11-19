11/18/2021 at 22:41 CET

The volcano of La Palma It seems resume its downward trend this Thursday, despite an increase in the emission of sulfur dioxide and after the rebound on Wednesday in seismicity and tremor.

Scientists are waiting for check if this pattern of the last weeks is consolidated of less activity, on the eve of this Friday that two months have passed since the start of the activity.

The scientific and technical committees of the Canary Islands Special Volcanic Risk Protection Plan (Pevolca) are also attentive to the possible incidence of the rains that are expected in the next few hours, which place the island on a yellow warning, although it is possible that the rainfall mainly affects the north and east of La Palma, while the volcano is on the west side.

In the next few hours it is also expected that the wind, which blows from the north and has improved the air quality in the Aridane valley, will roll to the west, which may compromise the operability of La Palma airport and perhaps also of the airports. from Tenerife and La Gomera.

The scientific spokesperson for Pevolca, Carmen López, from the National Geographic Institute, explained that, in the short term, there are large fluctuations in observable measurements and therefore changes from one day to the next do not have to be assessedbut the long-term trend.

Earthquakes

In the case of seismicity, which was intense at intermediate levels on Wednesday and more felt by the population than in recent weeks, still high this thursday, but going downTherefore, for now, the long-term stability trend is maintained.

The same goes forn the sign of tremor, which intensified to descend in the last hours.

But in the case of Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions have been the opposite: it had fallen on Wednesday and has rebounded this Thursday to a range of between 16,000 and 32,000 tons daily, in any case less than the maximum 50,000 tons recorded on September 23.

Image of the eruption from Tajuya at 8.00 (Canary time) / Picture of the eruption from Tajuya at 8.00 (Canarian time) pic.twitter.com/tEKV3FrRQp – INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 18, 2021

“There is an entire complex feeding system for the volcano and it is normal that in the eruptive dynamics there are these episodes of intensification and after recovery from previous levels. Now we are waiting to see if the trend continues,” said Carmen López.

The greater activity on Wednesday was also noted in a greater emission of pyroclasts and in an advance of the lava by lavage 4, located to the north of the emergency area, occupying new terrain between the mountain of La Laguna and the mountain of Todoque.

Francisco Prieto, spokesman today for the Pevolca technical committee, has indicated that this stream is widening and slowly advancing to the coast, from where it is about 300 meters away, although it is uncertain whether the magma will reach the sea through this variant.

The surface covered by lava has grown to 1,040 hectares, the lava delta over the sea occupies 43 hectares and the maximum width between flows is 3,200 meters.

For his part, the civil engineer Amílcar Cabrera has announced that the construction deadlines for the new highway, initially one month, could be shortened.

Photographs taken this afternoon in Tacande at 19.00 (Canary time) / Photographs taken this afternoon in Tacande at 7.00 (Canarian time) pic.twitter.com/K3rQrQepNo – INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 17, 2021

The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, advanced this Thursday the first calculations on the economic damage caused by the volcano, between 550 and 700 million euros, a figure higher than 1% of Canarian GDP, which would allow access to the solidarity funds of the European Union for the reconstruction of the island.

This Friday the volcano, still unnamed, celebrates sixty days since it erupted on the ridge of Cumbre Vieja de La Palma, an island to which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will return for the seventh time, and where it will coincide with the European Commissioner of Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevi & ccaron; ius.