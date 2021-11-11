11/11/2021 at 13:39 CET

Agencies

It seems that the ordeal unleashed by Cumbre Vieja is coming to an end. According to scientists, there are clear signs of depletion in the activity of the La Palma volcano.

Scientists who closely follow the evolution of the volcanic eruption on La Palma appreciate signs of depletion of magma inputs at greater depth and that the lava that is coming out at the moment has a more superficial origin.

The spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), Carmen López, explained that all the observable data (chemical composition of the plume, seismicity and deformation of the terrain) suggest that the feedback system “is loosening” and the reservoirs “are getting smaller”.

It has abounded in that “all observables agree that the deepest part” of that system that feeds the volcano “is being less active and has less ability to nourish magma, to fuel the eruption for longer. “

One such indication is downward trend in the carbon / sulfur ratio of the plume, whose last measurement shows a sulfur dioxide (SO2) rate of between 16,600 and 23,100 tons per day, and the others are “low” seismicity and a volcanic tremor signal, as well as a downward trend in terms of ground deformation.

The volcano, on the night of this Sunday. | .

The others are a seismicity and a “low” volcanic tremor signal, as well as a downward trend in terms of ground deformation.

Despite everything, Carmen López has pointed out that “we have to wait a while” for these stability parameters to become a trend and make foresee that the end of the eruption is closer.

Has remembered that a few days ago a soil deformation was recorded near the eruptive foci, as well as intense earthquakes that invite you to “be cautious”.

In this regard, Francisco Prieto, from the technical direction of Pevolca, has agreed that, although parameters such as deformation and gas emission can register some daily peaks, in general all the components are descending, which leads to suspect a change in trend in the eruptive process.

Ash and gases

This Monday the trade winds continue to blow intensely during the day, which will favor the detour west of the ash and gas plume, which has a height of about 2,500 meters in a southwesterly position, a favorable scenario for aeronautical operations.

Precisely the continuity of air transport is one of the concerns of the Cabildo de La Palma, whose vice president Borja Perdomo has asked the airlines to maintain the connections with the island, necessary for the island’s economic recovery.

Perdomo has made this request during the visit of the head of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, who has highlighted the intention of her department of declare maritime transport between La Palma and the peninsula an obligation of public service.

The minister has insisted that No resources will be spared for the economic recovery of the island.

As in previous days, air quality is extremely unfavorable in five municipalities due to the concentration of particles below 10 microns, while seismicity remains relatively low compared to previous weeks

The same washes

As for the laundry, almost all the lava flow is reaching the first -the one that fell into the sea and formed the fajana- and number 5 is also receiving some contribution, of which there is still no indication of how it will evolve.

This has caused little variation in the area affected by the lava, which is 984.85 hectares, and the width of the lava flows remains at 3,100 meters. In principle, no further progress is expected on this day.

The buildings destroyed or damaged, according to the data provided by the Cadastre, are estimated at 1,452 buildings, of which 1,177 are for residential use, 147 for agriculture, 67 for industrial use, 33 for leisure and hospitality, 13 for public use and 15 for other uses. .