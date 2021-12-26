

More than 1,300 houses were buried by the lava, in addition to agricultural buildings, leisure, hotels and schools.

Photo: Desireé Martín / . / .

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA (Spain) – The eruption of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma (Atlantic) has ended after 85 days of activity, as confirmed this Saturday by the technicians who have followed the volcanic activity during this time.

“The eruption is over,” said Julio Pérez, spokesman for the Canary Islands regional government at a press conference.

The volcano began its activity on September 19 in the southern area of ​​the Canary Island of La Palma and for more than three months it has expelled tons of lava that has invaded thousands of hectares and has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people.

The scientific committee gives the last day of the eruption on December 13, date on which the tremor signal (tremor) stopped and all the parameters of the volcano declined.

However, a few days of margin were given to verify that the volcano was not reactivated, before ending the eruption, but even so, the authorities insist that the emergency is not over.

“The risks remain,” said the spokesman for the Canarian Government, since there are still gases, ash and heat, but they will diminish, so the outlook is positive.

Once the emergency is over, the reconstruction remains, which according to the authorities will begin next Monday, Pérez announced, and in the first half of January some relocations of the people who lost their homes due to the advance of the various lava flows are expected. that generated the volcano.

Damage from the eruption is staggering: more than 1,300 homes buried by lava, in addition to agricultural, leisure and hotel buildings and schools, as well as 73 kilometers of roads and other infrastructures such as water pipes, electricity and telephony.

The damage has been so great because it happened that the volcanic eruption took place in an inhabited area.

