

Recent general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma, in apparent peace.

The lack of activity since Monday night, verified in the observable patterns and measurements in the surveillance systems, corroborate the depletion of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, but the scientists establish a term of ten days to end the eruption.

The fact that the eruption ends does not mean that the emergency has ended, and access to areas near the washings and the return of evacuees to their homes require a “period of security”, according to experts from the Special Plan for civil protection and emergency care for volcanic risk in the Canary Islands (Pevolca).

Miguel Ángel Morcuende, spokesman for the Pevolca technical committee, indicated that residents will be able to return to their homes “in a more or less near future, but it will not be anytime soon.”

“We are studying and monitoring the variables so that there are no problems when it comes to returning safely,” he added.

There are still temperatures up to 400 degrees

Morcuende has provided the latest measurements on the surface affected by the volcanic crisis and has trusted that they are the definitive data: the streams occupy 1,198 hectares, which rise to 1,221 if the volcanic cone is included; The two lava deltas total 48.02 hectares, of which 5.05 correspond to the northernmost delta; and the maximum width covered by castings is 3,350 meters.

From two thermal images of the pouring area near the cone taken yesterday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Morcuende has indicated that the surface temperature has dropped, but remains above 400 degrees, which means that it will still take time for it to cool. the land.

Tremor signal completely disappeared

María José Blanco, spokesperson for the Pevolca scientific committee, explained that there is still a remnant of lava circulating through the volcanic tubes and at some specific point also on the surface, although it is observed in areas increasingly distant from the cone.

The scientific spokesperson has confirmed that the tremor signal, an indicator of the movement of magma under the surface, has completely disappeared to the usual level of “background noise”, a circumstance that has allowed the detection of earthquakes in the last few hours. smaller magnitude and close to the surface that were previously hidden.

With information from DW.

