12/27/2021 at 18:31 CET

EP

The scientific committee of Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) has warned that in the post-eruptive phase of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma there are still risks that society cannot assume. All of them, associated with high casting temperatures and gas concentration therefore it urges the population not to enter the exclusion zone.

In this regard, the Minister of Public Administrations, Justice and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands and director of the plan, Julio Pérez, recalls that Pevolca maintains the red traffic light and the legal emergency situation, under the direction of the Executive, and that all Civil Protection measures remain in force.

Thus, the planning of the repair work of basic and essential services, cleaning of access roads and the plan of rehousing the neighbors in safety conditions and on the afternoon of this Monday a test will be carried out in the wash located in La Laguna to find out if works can be carried out on the road for the access between Las Marinas and Los Llanos de Aridane.

Regarding observable data, scientists report that there is no presence of volcanic tremor in seismic signals and seismicity, of low magnitude, is at very low levels at all depths and there are no trends in deformations either.

Air quality levels are good at all stations in the network, both for PM10 particles and for sulfur dioxide.

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere was low this Sunday and the low and very low emission rates are not related to magma rise but rather to a process of solidification of the superficial magma existing in the conduits of the eruptive center.

In addition, the diffuse emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), associated with the 220 square kilometers of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic system, continues to reflect an emission higher than the average value of the background levels (B).

This Sunday the diffuse emission was 5.6 times the average of the background levels and reflects a decrease with respect to the estimates registered during the last 10 days.