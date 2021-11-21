Through social networks, thousands of memes have been made that mock the position maintained by the Colombian success known as: “I am Betty, the ugly one”, since it does not fall below the top 10.

Neither productions such as “The Squid Game”, “La casa de papel”, or “Stranger Things” have been able to with the charisma of “Beatriz Pinzón Solano” and is still among the most watched telenovelas of the streaming monster.

And it is that throughout 22 years, the famous Spanish telenovela has been in force in thousands of generations that have grown up with the “Cuartel de las ugly” and in love with “Don Armando Mendoza”.

However, one of the roles that to date has been one of the most loved and hated at the same time has been that of the actress Lorna Cepeda, best remembered for being “Patricia Fernández” or also known as “La peliteñida”.

Throughout 335 chapters, the blonde knew how to earn the hatred of thousands of fans, but she drew sighs from many others, who like “Nicholas Mora”, lived in love fully with the “Peliteñida”.

Phrases such as: “poverty is breathing down my neck Marce”, “unfortunates” and “I studied finance for six semesters at San Marino”, were immortalized by the famous star when he was 30 years old.

However, a few days ago the famous star became a trend in networks again, as he celebrated his 51st birthday, and the details were shared through his social networks.

What many have wondered is what happened to the blonde after the Colombian success, and here we tell you.

The actress was 30 years old when she participated in the Colombian hit. Photo: YouTube.

“La peliteñida” reaches step 51

Twenty years have passed since “Beatriz Pinzón”, played by Ana María Orozco, married “Don Armando” (Jorge Abello), so “Marcela Valencia” (Natalia Ramírez) and “Patricia Fernández” left “Ecomoda”.

And to date, thousands remember with much love the former secretary of the presidency, who was always in charge of making life impossible for the ugly Colombian-born economist.

Since then, Lorna, decided to continue her acting career and participated in the Argentine telenovela “Provocame” with the character of “Margarita Pineda” and in 2002, she starred in the Colombian novel “My little mom” again with Natalia Ramírez.

Lorna continues her acting career. Photo: IG / lornacepeda

Two years later, in 2004 he starred in “Casados ​​con Hijos”, a Colombian sitcom produced by Sony Pictures Televisión for Caracol.

Since then, the blonde has not stopped and has worked in various acting projects such as: “Desperate housewives” (2006), “Final time” (2007), “Love, lies and video” (2008), “Chepe Fortuna” (2010), “House of queens” (2012), “The graduates” (2013-2014), “3 families” (2016), “Assassin women” (2016) and “The treasure” (2016).

Facts you did not know about Lorna Cepeda

Despite being one of the best actresses in Colombia, very few things are known about the actress from “Yo soy Betty la fea”. In 2016 the actress was diagnosed with skin cancer and after several examinations, she began a fight with all the attitude that characterizes her. Lorna Cepeda studied psychology at the Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla in 1997 and at the same time began her acting career. The actress has three children: Daniela, 31, whom she had at 19 years of age; Nathaniel, 26, and Mariano, 24, the result of their second marriage.

The Colombian actress has been through various things over the course of 20 years. Photo: IG / lornacepeda

