10/25/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

Joventut will face the German Hamburg Towers this Tuesday at the Olímpic (9:00 p.m.). After winning on the Trento track on the opening day, the green and black look for the second consecutive victory in the Eurocup to stay in the front positions of the standings.

Hamburg is a team that makes its Eurocup debut this year but is doing a very good job in Germany. With the change in the format of the Eurocup, the number of participants has increased and also the difficulty of the matches

La Penya will not be able to count for tomorrow’s duel with Brandon Paul, Ferran Bassas and Arturs Zagars who continue with their recovery process.

Play good concentration

For the team captain, Albert Ventura, it will be a game where they must be focused at all times: “Hamburg has players with experience in the ACB. Jaylon Brown is a very physical player, who likes to penetrate as we already know from when he played in Bilbao. Against Partizan they lost by 30 and kept fighting until the end in a sample of how demanding this Eurocup is. We cannot relax at any time, “he said.

Ventura hopes that the fans will support them as they have done so far to add another victory at the Olímpic: “Last year we had a good Eurocup and this year we hope that with the help of the public we can go further. I think we have made a very good start at home and we hope that people can continue to come and cheer, “Ventura said.

“We are playing well, with people from home. Hamburg is a new, complicated opponent, but I think playing at the Olympic we should focus on ourselves. and not so much with them, “concluded the green-black captain.