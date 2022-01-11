01/11/2022 at 18:17 CET

The Club Joventut Badalona faces Lokomotiv Kuban this Wednesday (9pm) in a match that closes the first round of the Eurocup group stage. La Penya and the Russians enter the duel with 6 wins and 2 losses, in a match where two of the best teams in the competition will face each other.

La Penya wants to continue with the good dynamics of results in the Eurocup and remain undefeated at the Olímpic in European competition. After some difficult days, Carlos Duran has been able to work with the entire squad.

The coach of La Penya is confident of seeing a great version of his team: “Today we are doing well. We are all together again and wanting to play and try to win.

“We know the difficulty of the game, they are the best attack in the Eurocup, with very good potential and with many Americans. It is a good challenge for us and we hope to be able to play more minutes with continuity because against very important teams, if we are not constant for 40 minutes, it is more difficult & rdquor ;.

A tight schedule

The calendar features many games in a few days but Duran acknowledges that they are very focused on the Russian team: “Now we have our heads only in the Lokomotiv Kuban. We want to continue at the top of our group and it would be great news to finish first in the group the first round winning at home.

“The Olímpic the other day was spectacular, it’s a shame they couldn’t go home with a victory. We are very happy with the impact that people have on us, we were very excited and we would like to see the Olímpic like this in each game.

For Ferran Bassas, “It will be a very difficult game. Lokomotiv is a great team, with a very good squad, also a great budget, and that he is one of the big favorites to win the Eurocup & rdquor ;.

The Penya guard hopes that there will be a good atmosphere at the Olímpic, and considers the fans a key point in the great performance that the green-black team is having at home.

“For us it is very important that the Olímpic is full, that it supports us like the other day. I think that during the season they are doing it, they are filling the pavilion more and more and this gives us a lot of strength and energy in important moments and difficult games & rdquor ;.