The results overlap with each other, the debates lose their sanity at times and sport needs spaces that contextualize the milestones and references that turn events into history. “The world of sport has social, cultural and economic connotations that go far beyond the results that are produced in the playing fields. In this podcast we try to provide perspective, see the big picture, of what happens in the sports entertainment industry “, argues Pepe Rodriguez, presenter of this original podcast from AS Audio.

For Pepe Rodríguez (also presenter in AS of the NBA podcast – Minimum of veteran and the streaming Tres de Discounts, along with Aritz Gabilondo and Carlos Forjanes), The Pica of AS has a clear idea of ​​where to focus: “In the protagonists of sport and their stories, in their dramas and their triumphs, in the context that elevates or sinks them and the consequences that their results have, in the mark they leave in the present and also in the future of their sport”.

Together with Pepe, The voices of the editors of AS, Cadena SER and EL PAÍS appear in this podcast that better reflect the latest developments, better know the protagonists and better convey the human value that sport brings. One of the keys is to do it in a format like the podcast, which -In the words of Pepe for AS- “It allows you to move away for a moment from immediacy and provide pause and reflection after the ecstasy of triumph or the agony of defeat.”

First selected themes: from Badosa to Kipchoge

On episodes of between thirty and forty minutes, with new deliveries every Tuesday and Thursday available on AS, Podium Podcast and other audio platforms, you can find out how the cycling season, how important is the triumph of Paula Badosa in Indian Wells, why was the Spanish Basketball Hall of Fame, how the Frenchman got the MotoGP World Championship Fabio Quartararo, what makes the marathoner Eliud Kipchoge in an icon of Kenya and athletics or how much boxing can win in Spain with the victory achieved by Sandor Martin against Mikey Garcia in California.

These have been the first topics selected in La Pica de AS, a sports podcast that seeks to unravel the meaning of the results, aims to make an effort so that the analysis shuns noise and “understands that the world of sport is as rich in personal stories as it is relevant in the great social and cultural structures, political and economic “, exposes Pepe, who concludes: “from the smallest to the largest, the voices and feathers that are closest to the events offer perspective and context to what happens in the game venues … and outside of them” .