10/25/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Alex carazo

For some seasons the Real Sociedad had already been showing signs of a big team. From the hand of Imanol Sheriff The team has settled at the top of the table, has chained appearances in European competition and even last season was able to sign the good work with the Copa del Rey title. But this year they seem to go further, with another day occupying the top of the classification.

If something could be attributed to this Real, it was that against the rivals above he has barely scored points in recent seasons. The first day at the Camp Nou seemed to confirm that this trend was going to be maintained this season, but the ‘txuriurdin’ are determined to turn the trend around.

Since the defeat against Barça, the Basques they have accumulated twelve games without losing between the league and the Europa League (seven wins and five draws). Two of those even markers have been obtained against Sevilla (0-0) and Atlético de Madrid (2-2). At Wanda, those of Imanol Alguacil proved capable of beating any team with a dominating and expressive football, regardless of the rival in front of them.

The tactical variants of the Guipuzcoan coach have no limits and have become a very difficult team to defend. If to that you add the defensive reliability that they have shown at this start of the season, you have one of the best teams in the league and the current leader for several days.

All founded on one inexhaustible source of young people emerging from Zubieta, many of them already trained by Imanol in the lower categories, they are reaching a level of maturity that allows fans to dream of greater heights.