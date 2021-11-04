11/03/2021

The Real society could take a giant step forward this Thursday in his fight to qualify for the next phase of the Europa League if he defeats the bottom of his group, the Sturm Graz, at the Reale Arena, even though Mikel Oyarzabal is still convalescing from his injury and the Swede Alexander Isak He has not trained today with the rest of his teammates.

The first game against him Sturm Graz, played in Austria, was favorable for the Donostiarras, who won precisely with a goal from Isak, who is experiencing one of his best filmmakers moments but whose absence in the session on Wednesday sows doubts about his participation in tomorrow’s game.

The eventual loss of Isak, who has scored in the last month with his team and also with the Real in Europe and LaLiga, with four goals scored in the last ten days of competition, it would be a serious setback for those of Imanol Sheriff. In addition to the fact that the derby against him Athletic club last Sunday it was a very physical match so some changes are expected against Sturm Graz.

Rotations on the ‘txuri-urdin’ side

Thus, in defense he could enter the starting eleven Joseba Zaldua, while in the midfield they fight for a position Martin Zubimendi and Guevara and even in the goal there could be modifications after the error of Alex Remiro that cost the tying goal against the rojiblancos.

The australian Matthew ryan press hard from behind though Remiro He has shown the maturity to overcome and all is not said, as in attack, where there could also be variations.

Sheriff, who will get his fifteenth game without losing if the result favors the interests of his team, has a large roster and, in the event of possible casualties, has Barrenetxea, Sorloth, Januzaj, For your, Lobete or Nais to complete an eleven with many resources.

The Sturm Graz, a minor rival and in low hours

For his part, Sturm Graz comes to Anoeta as second in the table of the Bundesliga Austrian, despite having lost six of her last seven official matches, the last one even 3-0 on her own court. Apart from poor form, the Austrians also face numerous casualties due to injuries, such as Otar Kiteishvili, Jusuf Gazibegovic and Stefan Hierländer. Another absent will be the Slovenian Jon Gorenc Stankovi & cacute;, sent off two weeks ago in the first leg against Real Sociedad, for two yellow cards.

“We are in a downward spiral, which we must break, something mental”, recognized the Austrian technician Christian ilzer. “If I look at my players I don’t see determination but doubts,” the Sturm manager said last weekend after the last defeat against WAC in the Austrian league. In any case, Ilzer was optimistic that his players can grow in the face of the challenge of playing against the leader of the Spanish League.

“Two weeks ago we were very close to earning a point, which should give us confidence for the party, “Ilzer said in a statement to the Austrian press on Wednesday.

Sturm Graz have lost their first three Europa League group B matches, so you need to score urgently if you want to reach the third position of the table. Right now, the Monaco goes first, with 7 points, ahead of the Real society, with 5 and the PSV Einhoven, with 4, while the Sturm Graz it is fourth with zero units.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro; Zaldua, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Muñoz; Silva, Zubimendi or Guevara, Merino; Januzaj, Sorloth and Portu.

Sturm Graz: Siebenhandl; Dante, Wuthrich, Geyrhofer, Jager; Kuen, Prass, Ljubic; Niangbo, Jantscher, Yeboah.