11/20/2021 at 21:00 CET

The return of Mikel Oyarzabal a month after his injury is the main novelty of Real Sociedad for their match against Valencia that has recovered Maxi Gomez and to what Anoeta is not afraid, although he knows that the Donostiarras want the three points to continue leading La Liga for the sixth consecutive day.

The stoppage due to the dispute of national team matches makes the current state of form of the best team in the national competition unknown until two weeks ago, who will also have to look askance at the decisive clash in Monaco this Thursday in the Europa League.

Donostiarras have to do their homework first if they want to continue setting the trail to follow and for that Imanol Alguacil will be able to complete an eleven of authentic level, also with Alex Isak and Mikel merino, who have been training at a slower pace in some days to overcome their efforts after qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Movement in the goal is not ruled out in a week of three games, with the substitute goalkeeper Matthew ryan ambitious and claiming a leading role that has been earned in two good appearances against Granada and Celta -in Balaídos also as the most valuable player-.

Valencia, which arrives with lambskin due to the economic problems that plague the club and with the team at least in recent days, has given good scares at the Reale Arena, where he has won in three of the last four visits.

Valencians face this appointment after having reached the break with good feelings after defeating Villarreal (and managing to keep a clean sheet) and having rescued a point in extra time against Atlético de Madrid despite the game reaching 1-3 at the end of regulation time.

Yes indeed, the calls for the national teams have left José Bordalás with hardly any headlines to work during these two weeks. The best of the break for Valencia has been to be able to recover Maxi Gomez of his injury, which will maximize the possibilities of the technician in attack.

Having in front of a team that stands out especially for its defensive strength at homeIt will be necessary to see if the Uruguayan striker directly recovers his position in the eleven or if Marcos André or Hugo Duro (author of the two final goals against Atlético) have options, although in the case of the latter he could also enter through a band or, if he repeats with Gonçalo Guedes, as a false nine.

Much fewer options will the technician have to make up the defensive part of your starting team before the losses due to physical problems of a central (Gabriel Paulista) and two-sided (Thierry Correia and Toni Lato), in addition to that of his most used defensive midfielder, Hugo Guillamón, by penalty.

Dimitri Foulquier on the right flank, Jose Luis Gayà on the left and Omar alderete and Mouctar Diakhaby in the center they seem fixed on the defensive line with almost no other alternative.

Guillamón’s replacement will depend in part on which drawing Bordalás chooses, who in recent days had given up his usual 1-4-4-2 to give the team more defensive strength. Uros Racic would be the player with the most theoretical options, although he could also bring together Carlos Soler already Daniel Wass in the middle.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro or Ryan; Gorosabel, Aritz, Le Normand, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Merino, Silva; Isak, Oyarzabal, Portu.

Valencia: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà; Soler, Racic, Wass; Costa, Guedes and Duro or Maxi Gómez.

Referee: Melero López (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena. (Sunday 9:00 pm).

Some notes

Positions: Real Sociedad (1st. 28 points). Valencia (10th. 17 points).

The key: the Silva-Oyarzabal-Isak connection appears as the main danger for Valencia.

The data: the Real has problems before a team that is has only won three of the last ten games who has played in recent seasons.

The phrase: Imanol Alguacil: “Being leaders is fine but let no one believe that it is going to confuse us“.

The environment: The 37,000 members of the Real have the illusion in maximum, in a week in which the match against Monaco four days later has raised expectations in San Sebastián.