12/19/2021 at 12:42 CET

The Real Sociedad goes to the holiday break with the duties undone, in the midst of a crisis of results with a point achieved in the last 15 disputed, its worst scoring record since 2007 with twenty goals, but with a number of points similar to that of the latest campaigns with Imanol Sheriff.

The coach txuri urdin recognized after the second consecutive defeat at the Reale Arena, this time against Villarreal (1-3), the need for a break and a reset because the numbers do not deceive, although the benefit they have made from the few goals marked is immense and allows you to be in the environment of European squares with the same so many marked as received.

Last season the Donostiarras finished this same day with 30 points, only one more than now, but they had given their fans 27 joys in the form of goals. Two campaigns ago, also with Sheriff on the bench, he needed 32 goals to score 31 points, almost like now.

The Basque team, since their promotion to the First Division in 2010, had their best record at this stage of the season in the first season of Eusebio Sacristan (16-17) with 32 points and the worst scoring mark in this century dates back to the relegation season in 2007, when he only had 12 goals and was settled in the danger places that later condemned him.

The Christmas break is going to be great for a txuri urdin team, which on January 2 resumed the competition against Deportivo Alavés to try to close an important crisis that began with the puncture at home against Valencia (0-0) and continued with a succession of defeats against Espanyol, Real Madrid, Betis and this Saturday with Villarreal.