Televisa will have a special chapter on The Squid Game | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous television series of The Rose of Guadalupe will have a special chapter dedicated to the famous Netflix series “The Squid Game”, something that undoubtedly has many people intrigued.

And is that despite not having much in common, the Mexican drama managed to “pay homage” to the oriental series.

As you may recall, when Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of “The Squid Game,” wrote the series, several studios rejected his proposal until the famous Netflix platform decided to give it a try.

This is how it is currently the most popular series on the platform, creating a fan base around the world.

And it is that even Mexican classics like La Rosa de Guadalupe have fallen into the captivating plot of Korean success.

Despite having almost nothing in common, La Rosa de Guadalupe will have an episode based on this curious oriental series, however, it will be very in its own way, with several dramatic twists and setting in a more regional environment and situations.

Through the social media account of La Rosa de Guadalupe and with commercials in Televisa, the series showed that one of its chapters would be found touching the theme of the traffic and the complicated paths that young people can follow to be able to have fun.

It is worth mentioning that the name of this chapter, which would be number 1657 of the program, would be “The slcarlc game”, a clear reference to the famous Netflix series.

In the preview you can see that a young man becomes addicted to a game on his cell phone and as a result of this, he receives a text message to take his addiction beyond the screen, something that will lead the protagonist to take very questionable actions.

In addition, another detail of this is that in the preview of the program it can be admired that several of the players who decide to further their addiction to mobile gaming are dressed in the same clothing as the soldiers seen in The Squid Game, making a Great reference to the series not only with the episode title but also with some of the cast’s attire.

As expected, the comments in this regard were immediate and several users on social networks expressed themselves to leave their opinion on the content of the episode, allowing us to contemplate that most of the reactions were negative and with hilarious comments about the “tribute ”That Televisa did to the Korean series.