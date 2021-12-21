12/21/2021 at 12:01 CET

In Italy They also do not escape the increase in infections. The Salernitana, bottom of the Italian Serie A, will not be able to play this Tuesday the league match in the field of Udinese, well the Hacienda Sanitaria Local (ASL) ordered him to stay in isolation after detecting some cases of contagion by coronavirus in its workforce.

“US Salernitana 1919, after detecting positives by covid in the team group, take note of the orders of the ASL from Salerno, which has requested the suspension of the team’s activity and has prohibited participation in sporting events, “the southern team reported in a note.

“The #Salernitana will not leave oggi for Udine, dove domani and attesa dal match with l ‘# Udinese, per alcuni almost di positività nel group squadra. Decisione dell’Asl. Attesi in serata and risultati dei tamponi molecolari sul gruppo squadra” (Ansa ). Azz … – Fabrizio Biasin (@FBiasin) December 20, 2021

“The club communicated these orders to the League of the A series and is available to all kinds of controls by the local health authorities, “he added. For now, the A series He did not communicate measures, so the meeting at 6.30 pm in Udine is confirmed. The Udinese He remains focused in view of the match and is ready to go out and compete.

This Monday, the League of B series (Second Division) postponed the Lecce-Vicenza For security reasons, for some cases of coronavirus registered in the templates.