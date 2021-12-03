Pantelion Films “La Usurpadora, The Musical” will soon hit theaters with a luxurious cast.

Pantelion Films and the production company The Lift Entertainment, announced today the beginning of the filming of the film adaptation of “La Usurpadora”, one of the most successful telenovelas in history, broadcast in more than 125 countries and translated into 24 languages ​​by the end from the 90s.

“La Usurpadora, The Musical” is Pantelion’s most ambitious project to date and will bring the iconic story to the big screen, turning a classic melodrama into a modern cinematic musical.

Taking advantage of the current nostalgia for everything related to the 90s, the soundtrack of “La Usurpadora, The Musical” will include the cast performing 15 of the greatest hits of Latin music of that time.

The film’s creative team includes director Santiago Limón, María Hinojos, Sebastian Krys, Priscilla Hernández, and Matt Walden.

The film is currently shooting in the Mexican states of Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nayarit, and Mexico City, and will open in theaters next year.

The film stars Isabella Castillo and Alan Estrada, who plays the male lead and romantic interest, Carlos Daniel. It is the story of two twin sisters separated at birth and never met, one poor but very good and the other rich, conspiratorial and a very bad person. A chance meeting brings them together in Las Vegas and soon their lives are hopelessly intertwined.

“La Usurpadora, The Musical” also has a supporting star cast that includes Susana Zabaleta (Sex, modesty and tears), Jesús Ochoa (Overboard, What fault is the child?), Cecilia Toussaint (Neighborhood love), Valentina (Rupaul’s Drag Race, Rent) and Alejandra Ley (Overcome the past), and with the special participation of Alejandra Guzmán (The Game of Keys) and Shane West (Gotham, A Walk to Remember).

With dialogue and music in both Spanish and English, “La Usurpadora, The Musical” is full of humor, emotions and a great story, all supported by Latin hits like “La Vida Es Un Carnaval”, “Mi Tierra”, “ Give Me Another Tequila “,” Bidi Bidi Bom Bom “,” Livin ‘La Vida Loca “,” Come back “,” With High Heels “,” Things Of Love “and” Don’t Love Me “, among many others.

What you should know about Pantelion Films

Pantelion Films is Hollywood’s first major Latino film studio and the face of Hispanic entertainment in the US Launched in 2010, Pantelion releases include the hugely successful film “Instructions Not Included,” the highest grossing film in Spanish. than any other that has been released in the United States; “A Gallo with Many Eggs”, the highest grossing animated film in Spanish than any other that has been released in the United States, “No manches Frida”, which was produced and distributed by Pantelion Films and went on to become the Spanish-language comedy highest grossing in the US and, most recently, alongside MGM and 3Pas Studios, the successful remake of “Overboard,” starring Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris and Eva Longoria.

What You Should Know About The Lift Entertainment

The Lift, based in Mexico, was first founded in 2005 to offer world-class production services, collaborating with companies such as Prettybird, Somesuch, Reset, Epoch Films, Love Song, among others. In 2019, The Lift expanded to develop and produce long-form content for Pantelion Films, 3Pas Studios, Televisa Networks, Anonymous content, Hulu, and Viacom.