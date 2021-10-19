10/19/2021

On at 18:22 CEST

Sport.es

Today begins the waiting period for the celebration of The Giant Cow. From today until May 3, 2022, the slocal urfistas and wave forecast experts will monitor all the swells that reach the Cantabrian to decide when the best conditions exist for the dispute of this surf championship in big waves and, thus, be able to see images like these:

These conditions depend on many factors, including the strength and size of the waves, the wind, the tide… and these are weather factors that can be clearly discerned a few days in advance. Thus, between autumn and spring, when these factors align, the waves can reach 6, 7 or 8 meters in height.

That’s when organization and participants publish a series of alerts that can be followed on social networks and start a countdown frantic for the organization of the event, which takes place in the Cueto cliffs, Santander (Cantabria).

The format of the championship is still invitational and this time it will measure 12 local Cantabrian surfers with 12 surfers from other parts of the world. Two years after its last edition, in 2019, all of them will compete to relieve the Galician from the throne Juan Fernandez, current champion of the event before 10,000 spectators. They will also do it with a recovered € 3,000 Prize Money.

From the Club Obsession A2 Santander explain that this year you have worked “very hard” for the Giant Cow to moo again. Only thanks to the efforts of all the people involved (workers, collaborators, institutions and sponsors) will it be possible to enjoy this competition again in 2021 or already in 2022. Whichever time it is, they assure that it will be “a safe competition both on land and at sea, since it is the most important point for surfers to give their approval to participate in one of the most complicated waves that currently exist in Europe; and that the public can enjoy it with tranquility “. You can see the teaser video here