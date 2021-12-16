12/16/2021 at 20:05 CET

“A varied Vuelta, faithful to its personality of daily incentives and unprecedented high finishes and the certainty that there will be excitement from Utrecht to Madrid” are the ideas that excite Javier Guillén, director of the Vuelta, surprised in the presentation of the route of the round “by the capacity that Spain has to discover all the final years in high novelty”.

“I like this Vuelta because I think we have achieved a route that will go” in crescendo “, from less to more. After the stages in the Netherlands, and already within Spain, in the first week there will only be one stage for the sprint. The beginning will be very powerful with the stages of Vitoria and Bilbao, “said Guillén.

The second week of Vuelta will maintain interest with mountain events, then they wait for the Pandera, Peñas Blancas and Sierra Nevada events before moving on to Extremadura and experiencing the unpublished endings of Tentudía and El Piornal. The last week will be intense and will maintain the excitement of the general classification until the end with the stage of the eve of the final in the ports of the Sierra de Guadarrama, in Madrid.

“There will be few options to relax”Guillén comments, in a Vuelta that fulfills his narrative, since there are many historical milestones “.

“We will leave Holland, the country of bicycles, from a city like Utrecht, which will become the first to host the departure of the Big Three, we will commemorate the 200 years of the Alicante Provincial Council and there we will have a time trial, and it will be the the first time in history that the Vuelta passes through the 8 Andalusian provinces “.

True to the philosophy of innovating every year, this year the Vuelta will have 9 high finals, 5 of them unpublished.

“I am still surprised by the ability of Spain to provide different high end finishes each year, in 2022 there will be 5. This 77th edition of the Vuelta once again sets an example of the variety that exists in our country in terms of cycling routes. This Vuelta complies with its personality has everything, there are final ramps, many ports, but not all demanding, but they are varied. There will be a show until the end and daily incentives, “said Guillén.

LEAVING HOLLAND IS A SPECIAL ILLUSION

The Vuelta will start from Utrecht on August 14 with a team time trial, which will give way to two more stages, one arriving in the same city and the other in Breda. They will be flat days and conducive to sprinting. A special setting for Guillén for several reasons.

“Leaving Holland makes me a special illusion for a personal reason. I made my debut as a director there in 2009, when we left Assen. Also because in that country we have found common historical, cultural and social arguments,” he said.

The director of the round also highlighted the internationalization of Spain, as well as the Giro and Tour de France, which this year will depart from Budapest and Copenhagen respectively.

After the end in Santiago de Compostela in 2021, the Vuelta will once again give the last pedal strokes in Madrid, without missing the long-awaited stage through the ports of the Sierra de Guadarrama.

“It is a mythical stage due to its historical load, many Laps have been decided there and it has its own legend, it is part of the personality of the race. This year it includes all the important ports and it will surely be a show,” he commented.

Guillén hopes that “the participation is the best possible”, and if it is possible that the Slovenian Primoz Roglic Try increasing the three titles you already have.

“We always want to improve and that is why we aspire to have the best riders. Everyone looks at the Vuelta because having the Vuelta on the list is important. We are optimistic about the participation next year,” he concluded.