11/15/2021 at 07:23 CET

Rafael Mendez

The Foundation for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, dependent on Ministry of Labor and in charge of giving courses to avoid work accidents, is bleeding to employers and unions in a guerrilla war in the courts. The public body and social agents confront each other in more than 200 demands for improper use of aid to give talks in companies. Although the majority has won, some provincial audiences have agreed with those who used the money and have asked the Supreme Court to clarify the situation. Only CCOO admits that it is played between 2.5 million and 3 million euros in these lawsuits, inherited from years ago. Vice President Yolanda Díaz has not found ways to stem the judicial tsunami. Yes it has raised the subsidies to the unions.

The State Foundation for the Prevention of Occupational Risks was created in 1995 to “promote the improvement of health and safety conditions at work, especially in small companies, through information actions, technical assistance, training and promotion of compliance of the risk prevention regulations & rdquor ;. Members of the Administration, of CEOE and Cepyme, CCOO and UGT.

In 2017, the Court of Accounts He focused on the aid that the representatives of the foundation give to the workers. Among other things, it found irregularities in the parts of visits with signatures with which they justified the use of the aid to the Foundation. Found “Visiting parts in which falsehood is appreciated that affects the visitors (affects their signatures or the impossibility of having made the visit), by stating that on the same day they have made visits in distant cities or that they have attended a visit and another activity financed by the Foundation, of the same or different action, in cities that are also distant from each other. Lack of justification or acceptance of visits by companies. Lack of originality and / or authenticity of the & rdquor; signatures.

The Foundation then had two options: persecute their own officials for not having monitored the use of money, something that he considered impossible because he only saw irregularities and no control capacity, or claim the money back. So in the last two years he has filed more than 200 lawsuits demanding the money back. The Ministry of Labor, led by Yolanda Díaz, has tried to redirect the situation but with the lawsuits in the courts it is impossible. In its day, the prosecution denounced some of the cases by criminal means but it was impossible to locate the specific person responsible. Other similar funds, such as those for Training, have ended up in major causes of corruption.

Courts have mostly agreed with the Foundation. In some cases, employers and unions have asked to be forced to return what is badly justified, but the Court of Auditors imposed the criterion that everything had to be returned. Separately, the amounts are not very high; together they represent an enormous drain on funds and resources in the courts.

The CCOO State Services Federation, for example, was forced to return 261,908 euros last May by the Provincial Court of Madrid; the Spanish Confederation of Bingo Gaming Business Organizations, 122,746 euros: the CCOO Teaching Federation lost 143,531 euros, and the Cadiz Business Confederation, 29,467 euros.

“Money, time and resources”

Jaime González, advisor to the CCOO occupational health secretariat, explains to El Periódico de España that the cases are eating up “money, time and resources.” “Visits were made to companies and amounts were received. After about six or seven years, the foundation itself changed the criteria to justify the visits. When it detected that the new criteria did not meet the requirements, it proposed a settlement to zero. [había que devolverlo todo]. We disagreed with that criterion. We thought that if an anomaly was detected, a proportional settlement had to be made and that part returned, but not all. “And he points out the difficulty of now reviewing files from a decade ago:” When they ask you for clarifications from 2011 or 2012 it’s hard to justify, to recognize the signatures. We believe that the entire amount should not be returned, they are discrepancies in the criteria because the foundation has changed the criteria “.

A spokeswoman for Yolanda Díaz’s department explains the prosecution. “Once the timely settlement to zero has been made, in the cases in which the amount claimed was not reimbursed by the beneficiaries, the State Attorney has claimed the corresponding amounts not paid by means of a claim before the civil jurisdiction. The proceedings are in different procedural stages. The judgments, in most of the procedures resolved to date, are favorable to the Foundation for the Prevention of Occupational Risks “.

In some cases, the courts of first instance and provincial courts have agreed with employers or unions. The State Bar has taken the case to the Supreme Court in the interests of the law to clarify the situation.