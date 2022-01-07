

The employer is facing a lawsuit from the Department of Labor because it considered that this form of payment was retaliation.

Photo: titidianita / Pixabay

A former employee of the A OK Walker Autoworks auto shop quit his job and his boss decided to pay him his last check for $ 915 in coins, for which he received a mountain of more than 91,500 cents. The coins were left at the entrance of his house.

Apparently, the employer, Miles Walker, did this as a form of punishment for the worker, Andreas Flaten, for having resigned and demanded payment of his last salary.

Mr. Flaten said that the reason for his resignation was a dispute with the owner of the workshop where he worked due to the lack of sensitivity of his boss towards the need to pick up his son from the nursery at a certain time.

The daycare was closing earlier due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Faced with this, Flaten had to resign, but they never gave him his last payment. That is why he filed a complaint with the United States Department of Labor.

It was then that Walker decided to pay Flaten in pennies, as he learned that the worker had contacted regulators about his missing paycheck.

For this action, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against the business owner, Miles Walker, and the city of Peachtree, Georgia-based auto repair shop after deciding that the coin payment was seen as retaliation.

“How can you make this guy realize what a disgusting example of a human being he is? You know what? I have a lot of pennies. I’ll use them, ”Walker said, according to the Labor Department’s lawsuit, according to CBS.

A worker is protected under federal law, the agency said. “Workers have the right to receive information about their rights in the workplace and to obtain the wages they have earned without fear of harassment. or intimidation, ”said a Labor Department official.

The Labor Department also found that Walker had illegally deprived other shop workers of overtime pay, in addition to failing to maintain proper work and pay records.

The agency is asking a US district court in Georgia to bar defendants from any future violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, including retaliation and overtime violations.

