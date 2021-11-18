11/17/2021

Rafa bernardo

The Government already has a list of the long-awaited measure against the crudest expression of job insecurity in Spain: the succession of temporary contracts to which thousands of workers are forced, who are the victim of the “Friday trap”: they sign a contract on Monday and are discharged from their services four days later, to be rehired again around the weekend. The procedure to combat this practice: a Increase in the fee paid by employers for each leave registered by an employee with a temporary contract; the amount, 26 euros per person who loses his job. The idea is included in the latest draft that the Government has presented to the social agents at the labor reform table, to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA has had access, and therefore it is still open to modifications during the negotiation.

The formula is very technical: divide by 30 the minimum monthly contribution base of the General Social Security Scheme, multiply that quotient by the type of contribution paid by the company, and all that by three. Outcome: those 26 euros for an expired temporary contract, an amount designed to be assumable by employers who use this type of contracts as they are supposed to be used, but economically intolerable for those who exploit the legislation and instead of having permanent workers, money is saved through rotation constant from the same employees. According to Social Security data, this practice reaches epidemic heights: with data from 2019 (the last before the pandemic), 37% of labor relations that occurred throughout the year lasted five or less days.

The exception: the agricultural sector

At this time there is already a penalty for short-term hiring, a 40% surcharge on common contingencies that employers pay when making a contract of five days or less, but since they are labor relations that last as little and as they are, in general, poorly paid, the payment is very small. With the new formula you try that the penalty is a real disincentive, although there will be an economic sector in which it will not be applied: the agrarian. The reason is that due to the nature of the activity itself (with its seasons and with collection campaigns that depend on the weather) in this sector the use of temporary contracts is widespread: thus, compared to a general temporary employment rate of 26.1% in 2019, that of agriculture was 55.9%. The issue has been debated at the social dialogue table in the past, when the proposal (already discarded) to limit the temporality in all companies to 15% was on the table: the most vehement opposition was precisely among businessmen in the countryside .

Precisely the new document of proposals of the Government in the matter of labor reform contemplates more innovations in the matter of temporality: the possibility of making temporary contracts for the accomplishment of “occasional tasks, although they have a predictable and cyclical character” is contemplated (for example, the gift packaging for the different holidays of the year), with certain limitations both in terms of staff and time. Regarding the template, sThey propose scales according to the size of the company: for those with less than five workers, a temporary contract of this type per year; for those with between six and ten employees, two; for those between 11 and 30, three; for those with between 31 and 100, five or 8% of the workforce; for companies with between 101 and 500 workers, fifteen or 7% and for companies with more than 500 employees, thirty temporary contracts, or 4%. Again, the specificity of the agricultural sector is considered, because it is determined that they will be able to make 50% more temporary contracts than those foreseen for their size.

The time limitation is that it is established that the maximum duration of contracts for occasional activities will be three months, and to avoid cheating (a succession of hired to occupy the same position) it is established that if a job is occupied by workers With an occasional contract for more than five months a year, the person who is occupying it when that temporary milestone is reached will be considered indefinite.