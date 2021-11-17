It is no secret to anyone that the music industry was divided into two parts, one before and one after the arrival of one of its greatest exponents up and down the stage: Lady Gaga.

It was in 2008, when the world fell at the feet of the American singer with the release of her album, “The Fame”, where they include hits such as: “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi”.

However, her fame and popularity came with the song “Bad Romance”, placing it as one of the most important hits of 2009, and it was from that song that she was crowned the “Mother Monster”.

Her flamboyant and popular style placed her as one of the most important pop stars in the music industry, as she has been crowned as a winner of Grammys.

Out of her comfort zone, the singer decided to start an acting career and made her debut in the film “A Star Is Born”, directed and starring alongside Bradley Cooper, which premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Gaga is one of the greatest exponents of music and cinema.

Since then, the star’s career has remained right on top of success, placing her as one of the most beloved and sought-after actresses in film and music.

In addition to her great talent, in recent years, Lady Gaga has become an international fashion reference, and proof of this are the outfits with which she has appeared in the promotion of “House of Gucci.”

From her purple dress in London, to the Gucci looks with which she was seen in the British capital, but without a doubt when she returned to her native New York, Gaga hypnotized with a sexy outfit equal to that of one of the most sensual stars of the cinema, the late Marilyn Monroe.

The actress and singer has become a fashion reference.

Lady Gaga in NY in the style of Marilyn Monroe

It is no secret to anyone that if someone is an expert in how to be noticed, that is Lady Gaga, because at 35 years old she has captivated more than one with her personality and beauty since the Big Apple.

Like Salma Hayek, Gaga is promoting the famous film, “House of Gucci”, imposing on the black carpet with a dress that became the modern version of a look that popularized nothing more and nothing less than Marilyn Monroe does more 70 years.

How to forget one of the most iconic images of the American star Marilyn Monroe, who to this day remains a benchmark of sensuality and beauty.

It was in 1995 when Billy Wilder, director of the film “Temptation lives above,” made an appeal to the press, but he never thought that the image would become a benchmark in American culture.

And it is that in the image that went around the world you can see Marilyn on the subway grids while the wind lifts the ivory dress, exposing her legs.

As the controversial star did several years ago, Gaga unconsciously recreated the image in New York City.

Gaga made an unconscious tribute to the great Marilyn Monroe.

The “Alejandro” singer stopped the city’s traffic as she exited the Ed Sullivan Theater wearing a sexy minimalist black Valentino one-shoulder ensemble, with a cut-out or asymmetric slit at the waist.

Realizing that the wind could work in her favor, the famous took advantage of the structure and flight of the dress to play with it, holding it up to make the most of it and pose for the cameras.

Much in her style, the singer began to move the garment to the rhythm of the wind, showing off her elegant design that revealed her beautiful legs.

The star exploited the movement of her dress very well.

