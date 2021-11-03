Lady Gaga forgets her clothes and poses for Vogue magazine | .

Definitely the combination of Vogue Italia With the singer Lady Gaga, it is synonymous with assured success, this because each of her covers become iconic, she recently shared a photo where she forgot to wear clothes.

Posing in the most elegant way the famous singer of Bad Romance, she has done nothing but delight her fans.

The music and style of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta internationally known as Lady Gaga, has always captivated her fans, whom she refers to as monsters not only because of the lyrics of her songs.

It has been precisely the concept of the pop music star, which has everyone always on the lookout for a new movement that he tends to launch.

Obviously throughout her career she has maintained an eccentric and especially striking style and at some point everything in her was overloaded, however as the years went by she was polishing her style, to date she continues with her own style, but more refined.

During the last appearances of Lady GagaIt seems that he has chosen to use a more sober style, of course without neglecting his personal brand, so when he saw it exposed in this publication of Vogue magazine, it was more than impressive.

The singer appears in a romantic black and white photo, posing while lying on the floor in a position with arms and legs slightly tucked.

Curiously, despite the fact that the singer is not wearing any garment on top, it was her hair that drew attention, respecting her own style as just mentioned, she has it loose with a beautiful fluff that immediately jumps into view.

Thanks to the pose in which the singer is, you can see her beautiful curves and the tattoos she has on her shoulder, rib and hips.

The publication was made 10 hours ago on his official Instagram account, he has quickly made 1,829,911 red hearts in addition to 14.1 thousand comments.

The last 9 posts on her account have been related to this impressive session for Vogue where she has posed with different looks, each and every one of them being truly phenomenal.

However, none of them compares with seeing the protagonist of “A Star Is Born” with Bradley Cooper, posing without any garment, this applies to any other celebrity.