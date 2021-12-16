Lady Gaga always knew she wanted to be a star and she achieved it at a very young age. After living for years as a pop star, the composer gave herself to acting, joining very ambitious productions for the small and big screen. Through a recent interview with Variety, Gaga talks about whether he would participate in a superhero movie, that genre that in the last decade has laid new foundations in Hollywood and has perhaps forever delimited the tastes of the younger generations. Read on for all the details.

These days, there are many actors who want to join Marvel Studios or DC at Warner Bros. Both studios have shown solid box office earnings and boy is he a huge magnet for stars. But Lady Gaga She has other interests and, although she does not deny that she would accept a role, she does mention that for her it is very important that the story of the script is impressive and that it actually has something significant to contribute to the medium. Here his recent statements.

Could do it. It is very difficult for me to say that I would not do something. I think I’m mostly not interested in doing things that ultimately don’t have something meaningful to say.

His performance in A Star Is Born – 92% in 2018 earned him numerous accolades during awards season and his fans hope that with La casa Gucci – 73% things will be the same. In such a movie, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who married one of the family’s heirs Gucci and who he ended up murdering for having left her for a younger woman, unable to tolerate someone else taking her place as the billionaire’s wife. The story is based on true events but also works as an adaptation of the book House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed.

For Variety, Lady Gaga He also offered a reflection on his work in film, and the scope and limits of the actors.

I don’t think any actor should push himself to that limit. And I wonder all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme works of art throughout my career, the things that I’ve put my body through. My mind. I feel sad when I say this. I don’t know why I am like this. I think the best answer I could give you is that I have a kind of romantic relationship with suffering in my art that I developed as a child, and sometimes it just goes too far. And when you go too far, it can be hard to take in on your own.

Lady Gaga admitted that during the final recordings of The Gucci house A psychiatric nurse accompanied him. Her portrayal as Patrizia went so far that she even started living life like her. The film has received mixed reviews but fans of the singer are happy to see her in another ambitious project with big Hollywood stars. Will we see his name on the awards season nomination lists? A couple of days ago, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association published its list of competitors for the 2022 Golden Globes and Gaga appears in the category for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film, will she win the recognition?

