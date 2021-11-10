It is no secret to anyone that today, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga is right on the peak of success, as her versatility has led her to discover some hidden talents.

Related news

Like a whole Pandora’s box, the interpreter has shown that she is much more than a singer, because her music opened a new era within the industry, placing her extravagances in style.

Topics like “Bad romance”, ?? Paparazzi ??, ?? Telephone ??, ?? Born this way ?? and ?? Applause ?? They have become hymns in contemporary pop culture, because at 35 years of age, she is considered one of the best interpreters of the 21st century.

But that’s not all, because she also slapped with a white glove all those who dared to question her acting skills, this when she was signed to star in the film:? A star is born ?? in 2018.

The ?? Mother Monster ?? She was signed a few years ago to act in the main role alongside Bradley Cooper, to give life to ?? Ally Campana ??, a role that placed her as a nominee for best actress at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Gaga has become a benchmark on the big screen. Photo: IG / ladygaga

Since then, the star has established himself as one of the most sought-after celebrities on the big screen, music industry and the world of fashion, so no one was surprised by his role in his new project: ?? House of Gucci ?? .

Lady Gaga dazzles at the premiere of ?? House of Gucci ??

It is no secret to anyone that the actress has been known for being noticed, despite the fact that there are those who have dared to buy her or even judge her for her outgoing personality.

Without a doubt, Gaga knows very well how to show sensuality and force them to turn to see her, and proof of this was her appearance at the ?? House of Gucci ?? gala.

The production will be released until November 26. Photo: IG / ladygaga

The film revolves around the events that occurred around the murder of Maurizio Gucci, one of the world’s fashion gurus who managed to position his firm as one of the most exclusive.

True to her style, the American singer-songwriter opted for a majestic flowy purple dress full of pleats from ‘Love Parade’, Alessandro Michele’s latest collection for Gucci that left everyone speechless.

The singer entered through the front door. Photo: IG / ladygaga

The impressive model has a long leg opening and which had the ideal volume to highlight her slim and slim figure.

And unsurprisingly, the icing on the cake were the very accessories that marked Gucci’s look at the show.

Another important touch of her great look were the fishnet stockings and the extra-long jewel-like gloves, as well as the huge high-heeled platforms that remind us of the most eccentric time of the singer.

In her style, the singer dazzled at the premiere. Photo: IG / ladygaga

Far from her eccentric makeups, the singer opted for a makeup that was placed as the perfect complement with the purple tones of the dress, which gave an air somewhat to the eighties.

The event was held a few days ago in the city of London, where he appeared alongside the rest of the cast, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and the Mexican actress, Salma Hayek.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.