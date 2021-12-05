On December 3, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) announced Lady Gaga as the winner of its Best Actress awards for her performance in Gucci House. As the winner of this year’s edition, the film Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) appeared – 100%, with the award for Best Film of the year and other winners included The Power of the Dog – 98%, the only film to win multiple honors, sweeping the Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee in the categories.

On The Gucci house, Ridley Scott builds a crime drama that revolves around the murder of Maurizio gucci in 1995, who was the grandson of the founder of the fashion empire. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the real-life woman who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci via a hitman. Also in the cast are Adam Driver and Salma Hayek, so Scott’s new thing is a must-see at the movies. The singer surely has the attention of her fans in every movie or series in which she participates, but the movies she has gotten into in recent years are interesting.

Before The Gucci house, the singer and actress surprised everyone with her performance in A Star Is Born where she shared the screen with actor and director Bradley Cooper. He received several nominations for his role but also for the song “Shallow” that he sang and composed, thanks to which he won the Oscar. His leading role in the new of Ridley scott made many think that she might return to awards season as a favorite.

The New York Film Critics Circle is one of America’s most prominent critics groups, so does this increase Gaga’s chances of an Oscar nomination? Although his victory may be an indicator that he could do well in other critics ‘awards such as the Critics’ Choice, those that are chosen by New York film critics do not have a large percentage of “omen” of the names. that will make it to the Academy Awards.

Some of the actresses who have been singled out for this honor by critics in New York haven’t even made it to Oscar nominations. But before this happened, before 2018 we found that 8 of the 9 winners of the NYFCC Best Actress award were nominated for an Oscar in the main category of acting. However, only two ended up winning it: Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

The discussion after the recognition of Lady Gaga also brought some controversy since there are people who believe that the circle of critics should not have named her as their winner and that other actresses did a better job in their respective films. We must remember that recently the cinema has given us powerful performances by Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Olivia Colman and more actresses, so some believe that among all that talent that of the singer was not superior to that shown by her colleagues in the large screen.

We will have to wait to know if The Gucci house is going to get some big nominations in awards season, but at least we know that Ridley scott It has had a very interesting and busy year also thanks to the premiere of The Last Duel, with Jodie Comer and Matt Damon, a film with which some believe it will be more certain that it reaches the next edition of the Oscars

