11/15/2021 at 17:11 CET

Silvia Martinez

Although the recovery of the Eurozone economy continues to be “solid & rdquor; and will reach the pre-pandemic level by the end of the year, there are risks on the horizon – derived from supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices – that are driving growth to more “moderate” terrain. . The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, explained this Monday to the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee that, although consumer spending is solid, Lack of materials, equipment and labor are weighing on production and weakening short-term prospects. Added to this risk is the increase in energy prices that has contributed to skyrocketing the inflation at record levels. If the rise continues, inflation could remain high for longer than initially expected, Lagarde has warned. rules out an interest rate hike in 2022.

Despite this warning, the ECB still considers that the rise in inflation – which shot up to 4.1% in October – is temporary and that it will gradually moderate in 2022 until it falls below the symmetric target of 2%. According to the diagnosis of the president of the bank, the rise in inflation is due to three main factors. In the first place, the increase in energy prices that accounts for 50% of inflation. Second to recovery of demand after the reopening of the economy that faces a restricted supply and pushes prices up and, thirdly, to the reversal of the temporary VAT cut in Germany. This last element will disappear from the inflation calculation as of January 2022, although the first two could last longer.

“Current futures prices point to a notable relaxation in energy prices in the first half of 2022. As the recovery continues and supply bottlenecks ease, we can expect the pressure on the prices of goods and services to normalize. As a result, we still believe that inflation will moderate over the next year, but it will take longer to fall than originally expected & rdquor ;, Lagarde has acknowledged, adding that if energy prices continue to rise or supply constraints persist inflation could “stay higher for longer than we currently anticipate & rdquor ;.

This situation could lead to higher wages and, consequently, higher prices, although the president of the ECB has insisted that at the moment they have no proof of this. “We see salary growth next year, possibly a little more than this year, but the risk of second-round effects remains limited,” he told the European Parliament. Lagarde has also insisted that given the moderate inflation outlook for 2022 is “unlikely & rdquor; that the three conditions that lead to an increase in interest rates are met. Regarding the purchase of public debt by the ECB, Lagarde recalled that at a time when purchasing power is already being reduced by the increase in energy and fuel bills, an undue tightening of the bills is not desirable. financing conditions and would represent an unjustified headwind to the recovery & rdquor ;.