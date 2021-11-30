11/30/2021 at 21:16 CET

The Granada striker Adri Butzke signed a dream debut with Granada’s first team, with three goals in the resounding Nasrid victory in the first round of the Copa del Rey against Laguna (0-7), which lasted half an hour against a team with which they were separated by five categories.

The Nasrid team, from the first minute, tried to sentence the tie on the fast track and avoid surprises against a preferred category team, who stood up until the visitors signed their second goal.

The game went fast in the face of the Granada team, after the referee sanctioned with a penalty an entry into the area on Puertas, in the 8th minute. Bacca was in charge of materializing the maximum penalty, goalkeeper Alonso managed to deflect the ball to the post, but the rebound returned the ball to the Colombian striker to score at will.

After several attacks by CD Laguna, a quick attack down the left wing ended with Butzke’s header that became the second Nasrid goal (32 ‘). The second goal ended the hopes of Tenerife, who saw Antonio Puertas and Butzke they sentenced the game together before the break (0-4).

At the beginning of the second half, Butkze scored his third goal after a counterattack starring Bacca. Jorge Molina, who entered the second period, extended the win with two goalsWhile Laguna made the game very long against a rival who at no time was satisfied with the result and, until the end, tried to extend his victory.