01/01/2022 at 13:57 CET

Cristina Gutierrez (Red Bull Off-Road Team USA) has completed the 19-kilometer prologue that begins the 44th edition of the Dakar in sixth position, 44 seconds behind the first classified in its category (T3 light vehicles), the American Seth Quintero.CristinaReigning world champion in her category in 2021, and who achieved the first victory of a Spanish woman in the Dakar 2021, she was among the best in the first contact.

Another outstanding female is Laia Sanz (X-Raid Mini) in her debut in the Dakar car category, after eleven participations finishing consecutively on a motorcycle, she has signed a 41st place in the 19-kilometer prologue disputed this Saturday, 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the first classified, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota).

The Catalan rider explained in the previous days that despite her experience on two wheels, she felt again “like a novice & rdquor; in this edition, and that its objective is to “learn & rdquor; and reach the finish line on January 14.

“I am very happy with this first contact. We were calm to avoid problems and also because there were some cut dunes where it was easy to make a mistake “, he summarized after his debut on the four wheels in the Dakar with Mini X-Raid.

For its part, the team made up 100% by women (FN Speed ​​Team), with the Catalan pilot Merce Martí and the Andorran Margot Llobera as co-pilot, has placed 21st at 2 minutes and 38 seconds from first place, in its class ( T3).