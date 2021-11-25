In recent days, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has been facing more criticism than usual due to his decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) with which he declared that megaprojects and other infrastructure works will be considered of public interest and national security, this due to its importance to promote the nation project of the self-proclaimed Fourth Transformation (Q4).

However, during his daily morning press conference on Wednesday, he made statements that also earned him different accusations and attacks through social networks due to how relevant they were, as he mentioned that if he had not won the elections in 2018, the country it would be chaos and devastated, as the looting would continue, several parastatals would be bankrupt and there would be more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the National Palace, the federal president declared that if he were not in power, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) would be bankrupt, since his government is “propping up” both parastatals because the plan of “the corrupt technocrats and their bosses ”was to ruin Mexico’s public companies.

The critics did not wait and it was the former actress Laisha Wilkins who assured that AMLO “is mentally ill” for believing these sayings.

Users of social networks turned to his tweet to support this message and ask the reporters who attend the morning to ask López Obrador not to lie. They also detailed that, in their consideration, parastatal companies, as well as the pandemic figures, were also manipulated by their government to say this message.

“It is the world upside down, Pemex and CFE, today are bankrupt, the country is in chaos, the pandemic was handled badly, violence is at its peak and Mexico loses more prestige every day, the economy and investment are in a frank decline,” what are you talking about?? By God !! ”, they wrote in the comments.

Another character who also published a sarcastic comment on the matter, from his Twitter account, was the lawyer and former public official from Puebla Javier Lozano. He also shared the video of the “morning” in which these statements were recorded and with a hint of tenderness that minimized AMLO’s message, he called it “My life”, because only he believes his sayings, since, so far, no one he has endorsed it, at least not publicly.