11/01/2021

On at 08:00 CET

.

Former Houston Rockets players, veteran power forward Carmelo Anthony and point guard Russell Westbrook, were the leaders of the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning attack, which, this Sunday, beat the Texan team 95-85.

Anthony, who remained in reserve, contributed 23 points, while Westbrook reached 20 points in the Lakers victory.

The Los Angeles team also had the support of center Anthony Davis by completing the game with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

While star forward LeBron James scored 15 points in the Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two straight losses.

Rock ’em to sleep 💤 (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/d5tIMUtAFR – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2021

Veteran guard Eric Gordon scored 17 points and center Christian Wood had another 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight game at the start of a five-game road trip.

Spanish rookie power forward Usman Garuba came out for a minute with the Rockets and added a defensive rebound.

Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3s and tying his career with four blocks.

The 19-year NBA veteran, who has led the Lakers in scoring twice this season, had at least four blocks and two steals in a game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2003.

James went 6-of-19 from the field in his second game back after a sore right ankle, but had eight assists and seven rebounds.

For his part, star guard James Harden played his most complete game so far this season and with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, he led the Brooklyn Nets 117-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons .

Harden is Brooklyn’s all-time high-ranking player with 13 triple-doubles and joined the legendary Larry Bird for seventh on the NBA’s all-time list.

He also had help from forward Kevin Durant, who scored 23 points before being sent off in the third quarter. Durant became the third player in Nets NBA history to score at least 20 points in the team’s first seven games to start a season.

Center LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points as a reserve, in addition to grabbing three rebounds, while guard De’Andre Bembry contributed 15 points and forward Joe Harris reached 12.

Brooklyn improved to 4-3 with its second win in a row, Detroit dropped to 1-5 with the loss.