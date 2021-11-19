The Lakers begin a tour of the East with a somewhat bittersweet flavor that we will see what it transforms into in the next few days, which can be moved if the sour part predominates more than the sweet as the games go by. They came from an embarrassment against the Wolves and a patch against Spurs at home and from losing the last one, also at the now-old Staples Center, against the Bulls without LeBron James, who continues to be injured, and the Bucks were not the best option to start. to walk a new path. Well indeed. They fought the game well, reaching the last period with options, but giving too much to later not be able to counteract. The locals took control at the end and closed at 109-102 one night in which Khris Middleton, who was just returning from complying with COVID protocols after eight games away, equaled Ray Allen as the top three-point man in the franchise.

The protagonist, without a doubt, was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed a performance that raised him to the top a few months ago when Milwaukee was proclaimed champion. He missed a shot of three and four shots of two and held onto the personnel line, where he missed only three. To do it with 47 points in the pocket is more than good. The area was his. His party, of all.

The Lakers returned to have their substitutes, one more night, below the level and forcing the starters too much. In the case of this team, it is an important problem since, outside of the main three, they base the strength they preach as a favorite on the breadth of their squad and their seniority. to something big in the Western Conference. Monk, who has not adapted badly, was infected by Ellington’s null success to trace even his 1/7 in triples, Rondo was right in front of the basket but did not change rhythms or trends and the others were nothing more absolute. Missing Reaves, Ariza, Nunn or whoever it is should not be an impediment for any of those who come off the bench to take a step forward, this is the NBA. Technicians must work on this. It also doesn’t help that the leading scorer is a player just out of injury, Talen Horton-Tucker. These are some adjustments to keep in mind so that they do not have such a bad time on this tour away from home.

Westbrook’s containment failed again on the shots, but in this case the problems were different. Under his leadership the game was fought and it was not easy. They came very close to the edge of the break, when the Bucks hit the first strong pull playing for Holiday and with plays well finished by Portis, two of the keys to the team’s title months ago. There a gap of eleven points was opened. But, far from being intimidated by the scoreboard and by an Antetokounmpo that was full of power scoring anywhere, the Angelenos cut the distance. It took about ten minutes, but it was Ellington’s ironic lone 3-pointer and Davis’ mid-range shot that put the purples here ahead. And that Middleton was putting his facet of direction ahead and that Anteto was taking Davis out of position well. They were there. But the Lakers forgot the basics on defense when things got tighter, leaving Giannis to do and undo Budenholzer’s attacks as he pleased. Anteto forced double defenses, logical when taking the points he had, but also absorbed when he was not the finisher so that others like Connaughton or the aforementioned Middleton were the ones who put the basket. The last section of the last quarter was the moment in which the Greek sentenced with his actions and Los Angeles had to give up. In these circumstances the ’34’ is decisive.