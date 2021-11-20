11/20/2021 at 05:53 CET

The “King” of Los Angeles is back, Lebron James, but his presence could not prevent a new defeat of the Lakers, the third consecutive and the ninth of the season, for 130-108 before some Boston Celtics in which the forward Jayson Tatum stood out with a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds.

Tatum, who had a strong performance in the last three quarters of the game, was the top scorer of the match and also distributed 2 assists, 3 steals and a block.

He was only approached by the Lakers center, Anthony Davis, with 31 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. His teammate LeBron James had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

In the Celtics they also stood out Marcus Smart, with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and former Lakers Dennis Schroder, 21 points and 6 assists.

With the return of LeBron James, who had missed the last eight Lakers games Due to an abdominal injury, the Los Angeles team was confident of a victory against their arch-enemies and avoid their third consecutive defeat.

While, the Celtics, who are still without two of their stars, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III, lost Wednesday in Atlanta to the Hawks despite Jayson Tatum’s remarkable performance, who finished with 34 points and nine rebounds.

For the two teams, which entered Friday night’s game in ninth place in the East (Boston) and West (Los Angeles) Conferences, the victory against their historic rivals had a double value.

The Lakers started the game more focused than the Celtics thanks to an Anthony Davis who quickly discovered the defensive weaknesses of the Boston team.

The Californian center scored the Lakers’ first six points and pushed his team to go 7-13 in the first four minutes of the game. Frank Vogel’s team was 12 points ahead, 12-24, with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

But in the final part of the period the Celtics point guard appeared, Marcus Smart, and guard Josh Richardson when Boston most needed a break. The two took care of add the 16 points the Celtics scored in the last five minutes of the first quarter, which reduced the Lakers’ lead to eight points, 30-38.

The fourth ended with Davis posting 15 points to 11 from Smart and 9 from Richardson.

But in the second quarter, Tatum and Schroder started to come into play more. Tatum, who had only scored 3 points in the first 12 minutes, started the quarter with a triple while Schroder, five points in the first quarter, scored another six points in the first three minutes.

The Lakers lost steam and the Celtics were three points, 39-42 with nine minutes to go until the break. Tatum seized the moment and multiplied his attacks on the Lakers’ basket.

With an entry to the basket with 4.39 left for the break, Tatum put the Celtics ahead 49-48 although the Lakers, led by Carl Anthony, James and Davis, managed to finish the second quarter a point above, 60-61.

At halftime, Davis already had 18 points to 13 from James and only 3 from Russell Westbrook while in the Celtics, Tatum led with 17 points to 15 from Schroder and 13 from Smart.

But after the break, the Celtics turned the game around thanks to better defensive coordination. As soon as they stepped onto the court, Smart and Al Horford each scored five points while the Lakers were content with two points from James.

The 10-2 run put the scoreboard 70-63 for the Celtics. Boston’s advantage continued to increase in the third quarter. In the Lakers, Davis kept the type in the period with eight points but neither James, who scored four, nor Westbrook, with three, could improve the position of the Lakers.

When the fourth quarter began, Boston’s were 11 points ahead, 93-82.

In the last 12 minutes, the Celtics were limited to managing the advantage on the scoreboard without James and company being able to convincingly approach Boston’s.

In the absence of 4.26 for the end of the game, and when the scoreboard indicated a 119-100 for the locals, Vogel threw in the towel and placed all the substitutes on the court.

The Celtics coach did the same which allowed the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez enjoy 3.45 minutes on the track in which the Madrid forward got 2 rebounds and a steal.

In the end, the Celtics won by 22 points, 130-108 in a game in which the most positive thing for the Lakers was the recovery of James.