10/19/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

Marc Escolà

A few hours before the start of the regular season of the NBA, Los angeles lakers continue to incorporate old glories that will help the team of Lebron in his reconquest of the champion ring. The last of them has been Avery bradley, the escort who was already on the squad of 2020 who raised the title, and who reaches California before becoming a free agent after passing through Golden state.

As reported Shams Charania, the player has been claimed from the waivers, the place where the members of the NBA those who are fired. The Lakers wanted to proclaim their signing before Bradley was completely free, and therefore they absorb the contract that he had previously signed. This is a Exhibit 10, a one-year agreement that is not fully guaranteed, with the Warriors.

OFFICIAL: Welcome back to the Purple & Gold, Avery 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wo1VGWFAyT – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 18, 2021

Bradley, 30, was part of the championship team of the Lakers in 2019-20, averaging 8.6 PPG and 2.3 RPG in 49 games (24.2 MPG) for the club. He was one of those who refused to go to the ‘bubble’ of Orlando, who lived the Finals of the Angelenos. Then he signed with the Heat last season, and then it was changed to Houston on the transfer deadline of March. The Rockets rejected the option to keep it for 2021-22 and subsequently joined the Warriors in the training ground.

Against Curry’s will

Bradley failed to rank 15th on the regular season list of Golden state, even though there are rumors that Stephen Curry and Draymond green they were among those defending the player on the regular season roster. They claimed that the defensive insistence and the ease of looking for outside shots from the shooting guard were necessary for the franchise of Oakland. Therefore, the decision to remove him from the team was explicitly against the wishes of the team’s biggest stars.

In the absence of confirmation if the player will follow the entire regular league with the team, Bradley arrives next to Jay huff to alleviate the casualties of Horton-Tucker and Trevor ariza, Los Angeles casualties for the next two months. Yes Frank vogel wants to retain the player (he has 17 names on the roster), the Lakers they will have to pay seven million dollars.